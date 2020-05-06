John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Tituss Burgess and More Join THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II

"the Disney Family Singalong: Volume Ii" has added even more celebrity guests to its star-studded lineup. Airing on Mother's Day, SUNDAY, MAY 10 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), the nationwide singalong event hosted by Ryan Seacrest features celebrities and their families as they sing beloved Disney melodies from home.

Adding to the list of fan favorites appearing in the special are Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, Katy Perry and many more surprise performances. Plus, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of "The Muppets" will open the show, and "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and EMMA SLATER team up for an outstanding remote ensemble routine to "Zero to Hero" with Keke Palmer.

Previously announced performances include Chloe X Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.

The Muppets will Raise the Curtain on the show, followed by a vocal warmup with Tituss Burgess, and performances will include the following:



"A Whole New World" - Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" - Chloe X Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Baby Mine" - Katy Perry

"Beauty and the Beast" - John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

"Hakuna Matata" - Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" - Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" - Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" - Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" - Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" - Shakira

"When I Am Older" - Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" - Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

"Your Mother and Mine" - Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

"Zero to Hero" - Keke Palmer feat. "Dancing with the Stars" Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, WITNEY CARSON, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and EMMA SLATER

... and more surprise performances!

With inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" brings back the animated Mickey to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in PERFECT HARMONY with their favorite celebrities as they sing memorable Disney songs. All the songs featured in the playlist and more can be streamed on all services @DisneyHits. This supersized singalong is brought to you by State Farm and Target.

The nationwide singalong will air before an all-new remote episode of "American Idol" airing at 8:00 p.m. EDT. "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will also be available to stream on Disney+ on TUESDAY, MAY 12. Fans of "The Muppets" can also see more of Kermit, Miss Piggy and friends in the upcoming Disney+ series, "Muppets Now," premiering this summer.

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.





