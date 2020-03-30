John Cariani to Teach Free Online Playwriting Class Tomorrow

Tuesday, March 31st at 4pm Eastern, Broadway Teachers Workshop continues its series of free 30-minute inspirational online classes with John Cariani, author of Almost, Maine, one of the most popular plays in America, teaching Playwriting.

John Cariani is an award-winning actor and an accomplished playwright. He is probably best known for his role as CSU Tech Julian Beck on television's 'Law & Order,' and for his Broadway performances in Something Rotten, The Band's Visit and the 2004 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof for which he received a Tony Award nomination and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. As a playwright, John he is best known for his first play, Almost, Maine, which has become one of the most frequently produced plays in the United States, with nearly 2000 productions to date. It has also been translated into eight languages.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop free online series kicked off on Tuesday, March 24th with Alicia Albright, (Broadway company of Frozen) and will continue in the following weeks with Ian Weinberger, (Music Director of Hamilton on Broadway), a class on creating magic from everyday elements in your home with Skylar Fox (Illusions Associate on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child),and morning warm ups with Broadway choreographers Lorin Latarro (Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire, Almost Famous, Heart of Rock And Roll) & Patrick O'Neill (School of Rock) and more soon to be announced.

Log onto the Broadway Teachers Workshop page on Facebook this Tuesday, March 31st at 4pm Eastern for Johns's class. Let's keep our creative fires burning bright. They are the light at the end of the tunnel - and we can't wait to celebrate with you when Broadway comes roaring back!

The Broadway Teachers Workshop, sponsored by MTI and Playbill, is an annual gathering of over 1,000 theatre educators from around the world, designed to inspire with new teaching methods, enhanced production skills, and an exchange of ideas with peers and professional Broadway artists. Participants can earn either graduate level University credit or professional development hours. Past guest speakers include Lin Manuel Miranda, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Bobby Lopez, Michael Mayer, Jerry Mitchell, Michael Greif, Jason Robert Brown, Kathleen Marshall, Roger Rees, Harvey Fierstein, Charles Strouse, Marsha Norman, Chris Gattelli, Jeanine Tesori, Stephen Flaherty, Walter Bobby, Matthew Warchus, Ken Billington, William Ivey Long, Susan Stroman, Dame Diana Rigg, David Cromer, David Yazbek, Andrew Rannells, Leigh Silverman, and more.

For more information, please visit www.broadwayteachinggroup.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You