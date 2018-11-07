Joe Iconis Will Sit Down For A Live Podcast Event And Performance With Ilana Levine

Two-time Drama Desk nominated writer and performer Joe Iconis will sit down for a live podcast event and performance with actress and Little Known Facts podcast host Ilana Levine on November 18th at 6:00 pm. Throughout the evening little known facts will be revealed as Joe and Ilana discuss the real side of what it is to pursue a career in the arts. Be More Chill fans can expect to hear first-hand the remarkable journey of the show- from a social media sensation to a new Broadway musical! The evening will also feature a live performance by Joe Iconis and a special guest.

Levine's past guests interviewed at the W include Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Laura Benanti. Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate series shines a light on Broadway's brightest talents. John Zeitoun serves as associate producer for the evening.

A limited number of $25.00 reserved seating tickets are available for purchase by visiting bit.ly/2DnU6Vw. This event is open to fans ages 21 years and older.

Broadway At W is an authentic experience at the exclusive W Hotels in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts!

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine featuring intimate and hilarious conversations with today's most successful artists working in Film, Television and on Broadway. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges .... and along the way expose Little Known Facts. Previous podcast guests include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Allison Janney, Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Laura Linney, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Nixon and more. To listen download Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine from the podcast menu on Tunes!

As a composer, lyricist and book writer, Joe Iconis has authored the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People, and the currently in development Hunter S. Thompson Musical and Love In Hate Nation. He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, a Doris Duke Grant, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award.

