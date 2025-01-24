Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Releases New EP 'NGL'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chart-topping and multi-platinum recording artist Joanna “JoJo” Levesque’s new EP NGL is out now via BMG. In addition to her solo music, Levesque performed the role of Satine in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical and is also developing an original piece of musical theater.

The new music echoes many of the themes covered in her New York Times Best Selling memoir Over The Influence, which is out now via Hachette Books. From being raised by parents who were both battling addiction and depression to emerging victorious in a never-ending lawsuit with her record label, Over The Influence chronicles the steps JoJo took to rebuild. At the end of the memoir, we find JoJo stronger than ever, as she proudly proclaims on previously released singles “Porcelain” and ”Too Much To Say.” Both the book and the EP are a testament to her resilience and a celebration of her ability to overcome adversity.

In support of the new EP, JoJo is set to embark on an extensive run of headline North American dates next month. Kicking off on February 22, her Too Much To Say Tour includes stops at New York’s Terminal 5, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, Chicago’s Ramova Theatre as well as a hometown show at Boston’s Roadrunner. Tickets are available for purchase at iamjojo.com while full tour routing can be found below.

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is a chart-topping and award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and first-time author. At just 13 years old, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, whose breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)” made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. That album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer’s first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional accomplishments, including another #1 single, “Too Little Too Late" and another Platinum album, The High Road. Since then, she’s released several critically acclaimed studio albums, EPs, and mixtapes, and started her own label, Clover Music. In 2020, JoJo's song with PJ Morton, "Say So,” won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. JoJo has also appeared in movies such as Aquamarine and RV (opposite Robin Williams), reprised her role as Satine in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical and is developing an original piece of musical theater.

JOJO LIVE

Sat Feb 22, 2025 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN*

Tue Feb 25, 2025 - House of Blues - Houston, TX*

Wed Feb 26, 2025 - Factory - Dallas, TX*

Sun Mar 2, 2025 - SOMA - San Diego, CA*

Tue Mar 4, 2025 - Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA*

Wed Mar 5, 2025 - Warfield - San Francisco, CA*

Sat Mar 8, 2025 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA*

Sun Mar 9, 2025 - Roseland - Portland, OR*

Wed Mar 12, 2025 - Ogden - Denver, CO*

Fri Mar 14, 2025 - First Ave - Minneapolis, MN*

Sat Mar 15, 2025 - Ramova Theatre - Chicago, IL*

Tue Mar 18, 2025 - Masonic - Detroit, MI*

Wed Mar 19, 2025 - Danforth - Toronto, ON*

Fri Mar 21, 2025 - Agora - Cleveland, OH*

Sun Mar 23, 2025 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA*

Tue Mar 25, 2025 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD*

Wed Mar 26, 2025 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA*

Fri Mar 28, 2025 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA*

Sat Mar 29, 2025 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY*

Mon Mar 31, 2025 - Archer - Allentown, PA*

Tue Apr 1, 2025 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT*

Thu Apr 3, 2025 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA*

Fri Apr 4, 2025 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY*

Mon Apr 7, 2025 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA*

Tue Apr 8, 2025 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC*

Thu Apr 10, 2025 - The Fillmore - Miami, FL*

*w/ support from Emmy Meli

Photo credit: Callum Hutchinson