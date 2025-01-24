Video: JoJo Reveals She is Working on Developing an Original Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! in 2023, and then returned to the show in 2024 for a limited time. JoJo recently chatted about her Broadway experience in an interview with the Elvis Duran show, and revealed that she has future Broadway productions in the works for her future.

"I loved it, I think I thrive in high-coritsol environment and there's nothing like that Broadway schedule," she said. "I was doing seven shows a week, and some people do eight shows a week. It's unbelievable, it is a lot. But I love the community, I loved doing the same thing every night. I loved getting to play Satine."

JoJo then went on to say that she has future Broadway projects underway, included an original musical.

"I loved it so much that I'm developing an original musical and I'm working on another one that's been in development for a long time," she teased. "I'm really excited. I'm just overjoyed. I feel like a little kid."

Watch the full interview below:

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is a chart-topping and award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and first-time author. At just 13 years old, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, whose breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)” made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. That album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer’s first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional accomplishments, including another #1 single, “Too Little Too Late" and another Platinum album, The High Road. Since then, she’s released several critically acclaimed studio albums, EPs, and mixtapes, and started her own label, Clover Music. In 2020, JoJo's song with PJ Morton, "Say So,” won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. JoJo has also appeared in movies such as Aquamarine and RV (opposite Robin Williams), reprised her role as Satine in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical and is developing an original piece of musical theater.