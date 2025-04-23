Jiawen Hu Named Lead Creative Producer At The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante has announced the appointment of Jiawen Hu as its Lead Creative Producer, marking a transformative step for the new cultural hub set to open in 2026 in Inwood. Known for her bold, community-rooted work, Hu will shape the theatre's inaugural programming and creative vision.

Originally from Hangzhou, China, Hu is a graduate of New York University, where she studied performance studies and educational theatre. She first joined The People's Theatre as a teaching artist and actor, and has since produced and performed in numerous programs across New York City, including at the Whitney Museum, Pregones/PRTT, New York Theatre Workshop, and National Queer Theater. Her work consistently centers marginalized voices and fosters spaces for cultural dialogue and exchange.

"Jiawen has this beautiful ability to bring people together through art," said Mino Lora, Executive Artistic Director of The People's Theatre. "She's deeply collaborative, and her work always reflects a strong sense of purpose. I'm thrilled to have her as a partner leading this next chapter for our organization."

"At its core, this place is how I found home in NYC," said Hu. "The People's Theatre is rooted in the stories of immigrants-and it's an honor to help shape a space where those stories can be seen, heard, and celebrated."

With a new state-of-the-art venue and Hu's creative leadership, The People's Theatre is poised to become a vital cultural anchor in Upper Manhattan and a powerful addition to New York City's artistic landscape.