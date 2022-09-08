Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jiaoying Summers Is Standing Up For Anti-hate In Her Late September Summer Stops In New York City.

The performance is on Wednesday, September 28.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Standup comedy siren Jiaoying Summers is standing up for Anti-Hate in her late September summer stops in New York City.

The TikTok sensation best known for her character 'Uber Karen' and initially from China who entered the comedy scene a scant three years ago is making waves on stages around the country, online and in her activism to raise awareness about diversity and treating one another with respect.

Set your calendars for Carolines on Broadway on Wednesday, September 28 to resonate not only on your laughter level but on your desire to bring our world together with love and hate.

"I am proud to bring this show to Carolines and gather the community to support this remarkable organization," said Summers. "I'm here on the front lines standing with all of you to empower and protect our Asian community. The saying 'stronger together' is true more than ever as we stand as one."


Jiaoying is appearing in NYC for the week of September 20 to 29 and has carved out a special night for a cause close to her heart and purpose of aiding the Asian American community in stopping hate. As always, Jiaoying will be joined by a special guests Preacher Lawson and Zarna Garg and other surprises.

What: Stop Asian Hate feat. Jiaoying Summers and Special Guests

Where: Carolines on Broadway, 1626 Broadway, NY

When: 7PM - September 28, 2022

Tickets: From $27.50 in advance via this link


