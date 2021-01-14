Jessie Shelton, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Kerstin Anderson and More Featured on HER SOUND, VOL. 1

Thousand Faced Theatre Company, in association with Ryan Scott Oliver and Very Intense Productions, will present Her Sound, Vol. 1 by Ethan Carlson. Available on all streaming platforms January 15th, Her Sound, Vol. 1, written by Ethan Carlson, recent winner of Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud Contest, is the first of a three-part concept album to be released throughout 2021.

Her Sound is a new song cycle that reimagines the ancient stories of women. Instead of "wife", "mistress", and "sinner", discover the untold accounts of a rebel contemplating the cost of knowledge for a bite of an apple, a liberated Queen celebrating her community of women, a groundbreaker escaping the walls that trap her, the origin story of Luci the Queen of Hell, and many more stories.

"Ethan Carlson is one of the most gifted up-and-coming composer-lyricists I know. His well-crafted lyrics and his inescapable melodies make his premiere album the arrival of an important new voice in the contemporary musical theatre." says Ryan Scott Oliver.

"Seeing these ancient women reimagined in a contemporary and three dimensional way, combined with the folky-pop soundscape that Ethan has created is what really drew us in as producers." says Thousand Faced Theatre Co-founder Lera Zamaraeva

"We can't wait for our audience to feel the power and tenacity every woman brings to these innovative and stunning songs." adds Thousand Faced Theatre Co-founder Miranda Luze.

Her Sound, Vol. 1 features performers Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady, Sound of Music), Kim Onah (RHONY), SANDRA OKUBOYEJO (Hamilton), Victoria Huston-Elem (The Addams Family, Finding Neverland), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), with Shelby Acosta (Emojiland), Caitlin Doak (Hugo), Olivia Griffin (Beau), Miranda Luze (Dandelion), Lera Zamaraeva (Dandelion), and Nicole Zelka (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Her Sound, Vol. 1 was engineered by 2-time Grammy Winner John Kilgore and mastered by Alan Silverman. The album features orchestrations by Solomon Hoffman, music direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross with Ashley Baier (percussion), Felix Herbst (violin), Andrew Zinsmeister (guitar), and Allison Seidner (cello).

Thousand Faced Theatre is a NYC based non-profit that serves to create, develop, and foster new works while giving a voice to emerging artists. For more information, or to stay updated about the Her Sound album, check out @thousandfacedtheatre or visit www.thousandfacedtheatre.com.