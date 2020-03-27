Jessie Mueller, Teal Wicks, James Monroe Iglehart & More Take Part in TAKE A ROSIE BREAK
Remote learning, working from home, and video conferencing are all becoming a part of our daily routine. The screens that connect us to our social networks also can reconnect us to our inner wellspring of creativity. Rosie's Theater Kids (RTKids) is here to help us all take a break - a Rosie Break - from our online class or work task and ignite the imagination that makes all learning possible.
Watch for your favorite theater luminaries to light up your screen with "Take a Rosie Break!" videos shared by Chesney Snow, ames Monroe Iglehart, Jessie Mueller, Teal Wicks, BD Wong, and more as they challenge you to get off the couch, get creative, and "Take a Rosie Break!" Each "Rosie Break" is a video challenge hosted by an artist, celeb, or friend of RTKids who's got an exciting or unique skill to share with you. And when you're done, you can join a community who have shared their results and creations on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube #TakeARosieBreak #RosiesTheaterKids #RTKids.
The first four "Take A Rosie Break!" challenges are available now:
Actor, Poet, Educator, Chesney Snow of In Transit Broadway fame shows us the ABC's of beatboxing with our premiere "Take A Rosie Break!" video.
Jeff Statile, RTKids Artistic Director of Drama & PPAS at RTKids, shows us how to feel the virtual beat with this air drumming session.
Lori Klinger, RTKids Founder, Artistic Director and Executive Director, gets you ballet ready with this fun, interactive dance break.
James Monroe Iglehart of Broadway's Hamilton and Aladdin grants us our wish of rhyme with this freestyle challenge.
Additional videos will be released weekly.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
