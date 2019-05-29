Jessie Mueller, Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O'Hara to Join Seth Rudetsky in Boston

Emerson Colonial Theatre and Mark Cortale announce a three-concert series to take place at Boston's historic and newly-refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre. Hosted by music director and Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" personality Seth Rudetsky, The Seth Rudetsky Series concerts begin Monday, July 8, 2019 at 8pm with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress). The series continues with two additional dates: Drama Desk nominee Cheyenne Jackson (Finian's Rainbow, Xanadu, "American Horror Story") on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 8pm and Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara(The King and I, Kiss Me, Kate) on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 8pm.

Through stories from each artist's unique careers as well as the musical performances that define them, The Seth Rudetsky Series promises to bring audiences a new perspective on songs that they know and love.

Subscriptions for the three-concert series are on sale now, starting at $117. The first 300 guests to purchase a subscription for Orchestra/Front Dress Circle Seats will receive 20% off their subscription. Single tickets for each concert, starting at $39, are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am. Meet-and-greets packages with the artists and entry into the theatre's Ambassador Lounge are available. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

Photo Credit: Jacqueline Harris





