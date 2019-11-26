Jessica Phillips Joins the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway Tonight
Jessica Phillips will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen tonight, November 26, 2019, succeeding Lisa Brescia in the role of Heidi Hansen.
Phillips recently played the role of Heidi on the tour of Dear Evan Hansen.
The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabrielle Carrubba, Ann Sanders, Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and Samantha Williams.
The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.
Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new meme has taken over Twitter and Broadway fans from all over are taking part!... (read more)
6 Steps to Broadway Stage Dooring Like a Pro
Are you a Broadway superfan? Do you dream about locking eyes with your favorite Broadway beltress? Do you fantasize about posing for a selfie with a f... (read more)
Michael J. Pollard, Broadway Actor in the 1950s and 60s, Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Michael J. Pollard, who performed on Broadway in the 1950s and 60s, has died.... (read more)
Theatre Critic John Simon Has Passed Away at 94
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre critic John Simon has passed away at the age of 94.... (read more)
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Alex Brightman Celebrates Thanksgiving With 'Dead Bird' Music Video
The Netherworld is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit with a new take on Beetlejuice's iconic song 'Dead Mom,' entitled 'Dead Bird.' Check out the v... (read more)
Photo: Is Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Next STAR WARS Film?
A photo has hit Twitter that features Lin-Manuel Miranda suited up in costume on the set of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.... (read more)