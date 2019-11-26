Jessica Phillips Joins the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Jessica Phillips will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen tonight, November 26, 2019, succeeding Lisa Brescia in the role of Heidi Hansen.

Phillips recently played the role of Heidi on the tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabrielle Carrubba, Ann Sanders, Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and Samantha Williams.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You