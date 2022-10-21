Jerry Seinfeld to Resume Record-Breaking Beacon Theatre Residency in December

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the historic Beacon Theatre with an all-new show to resume his record-breaking residency, which originally began in 2016. The upcoming dates include: December 16-17, 2022; January 20-21, 2023; February 3-4, 2023; and March 3-4, 2023, with performances at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on all eight nights. Tickets will go on sale for all performances to the general public on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.



"Performing at The Beacon is almost an actual true residency for me," said Jerry Seinfeld. "I feel like I really could live there. It's the best theater to see a comedian I've ever played. So happy to be back."



Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.



His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote two best-selling books (Is this Anything? and Seinlanguage) and a children's book (Halloween). He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.



Tickets for the sixteen Beacon Theatre shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, October 29.

