Jeremy Renner Joins Star-Studded OUR TOWN Benefit Reading to Aid in Puerto Rico's Recovery Efforts

The John Gore Organization announced today that two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner and Maximiliano Hernández will join their Avengers: Infinity War co-stars in the special benefit reading of Thornton Wilder's classic play Our Town at Atlanta's iconic Fox Theatre on Monday, November 6. Tickets are now on-sale. Renner and Hernández will join previously announced Tony Award winner Scarlett Johansson, Academy Award nominee Robert Downey Jr., Tony Award nominee Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Evans in the production. The evening, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon and organized by Ms. Johansson, will include additional surprise appearances by celebrities and friends. All proceeds from the one-night-only event will be donated to support the relief efforts in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Tickets to this exclusive one-night only event are currently on sale and can be purchased online at FoxTheatre.org/OurTown, by phone at 855-285-8499, or in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office. Tickets start at $89. Additionally, there will be a limited number of VIP packages, which include premium seating in the orchestra pit or on stage, a post-performance meet-and-greet opportunity, a commemorative lanyard, and a signed poster available starting at $1000.

Set in the idyllic village of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, Our Town is a glimpse into the American experience of small town life that captures the universal experience of being alive, falling in love, and facing death. Its 1938 original production earned a Pulitzer Prize for drama and the 1989 Broadway production garnered the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund will be housed at the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and funds will be used to support immediate relief, recovery and equitable rebuilding in Puerto Rico for low-income communities of color hit hardest by the storm. The fund will support organizations working on the frontlines with these communities.

