Jeremy O. Harris Will Host RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Preview Tonight at 9pm!
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will stream on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET to benefit The Actors Fund.
In just days, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will officially premiere, but fans can early taste tonight! The Actors Fund has just announced that Tony nominee and Executive Producer Jeremy O. Harris will host a special live preview tonight, December 30 at 9pm ET.
Watch here!
Tonight live on the @ratatousical @tiktok_us account (@RatatousicalMusical), @jeremyoharris is hosting "Building Ratatouille": an exclusive preview event for #RatatouilleMusical, powered by @Lowes! There will be stars, behind the scene looks, and more! Join us at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/NWVDGg9M1s- The Actors Fund (@TheActorsFund) December 30, 2020
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will star Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.
Presented in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will begin streaming on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET for 72 hours only. Tickets for this one-of-a-kind Actors Fund benefit are now on sale exclusively on TodayTix.com.
The one-time performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will feature content created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe, and will be performed with the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra.
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is adapted for this virtual benefit event by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, choreographed by Ellenore Scott, directed by Lucy Moss, and features music from Danny Bernstein (@dannykbernstein), Gabbi Bolt (@fettuccinefettuqueen), Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin), RJ Christian (@rjthecomposer), Nathan Fosbinder (@fozzyforman108), Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs), Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho), Daniel Mertzlufft (@danieljmertzlufft), Alec Powell (@phisherpryce), and Blake Rouse (@blakeyrouse).
The creative team also includes Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Supervisor, Arranger, Original Music & Lyrics, @DanielMertzlufft), Macy Schmidt (Orchestrator & Music Coordinator), David Bengali (Video Design and Production), Chris Routh (Set Design, @ShoeboxMusicals), Emily Marshall (Music Director & Coordinator), Jeffrey Gugliotti (Associate Choreographer), Tilly Grimes (Costume Consultant), Jessie Rosso (@JessieRosso) and Geoffrey Ko (Music Copying), Kate Leonard (Additional Lyrics), Michael J. Mortiz, Jr. (Audio Producer, Mixer, Master), Angie Teo (Audio Mixer), Cody Renard Richard (Stage Manager), Amy Jo Jackson (Dialect Coach), and Taylor Williams, CSA (Casting).
Jeremy O. Harris, Michael Breslin, and Patrick Foley will serve as Executive Producers.
Founded by Macy Schmidt, the Broadway Sinfonietta is an extraordinary all-female identifying, majority women-of-color 20-piece orchestral collective designed to uplift the existence, excellence and equity of female BIPOC musicians in the Broadway industry.
Tickets start at $5 and are available exclusively on TodayTix by visiting TodayTix.com or downloading the TodayTix app. All ticket sale proceeds to benefit The Actors Fund Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
To get more information about The Actors Fund, please click HERE.
Additional information about Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will be announced soon.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
