Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin Join Hayley Podschun for Season 1 Finale of THE BROADWAY BACHELORETTE
Hayley Podschun welcomes Broadway stars Patti Murin and Jeremy Jordan to a very special Season 1 Finale of THE BROADWAY BACHELORETTE! This episode will be released in the afternoon of Wednesday March 11 on YouTube. Tune in to see what your favorite Broadway stars think of the "most dramatic finale ever."
Missed the latest Bachelor episode? Tune in to THE BROADWAY BACHELORETTE on YouTube where Broadway's own bachelorette, Hayley Podschun, recaps all things Bachelor Nation with your favorite Broadway friends (and her dog, Maisey) from her bed!
Previous guests have included Michael Campayno (Cher Show), Sarah Jenkins (Cats), Kimberly Cooper (Broadwaysted Podcast), Kate Loprest (First Date), Sara Edwards (Hello, Dolly), Tess Ferrell (Wicked), and there will be many more to come!
"This has become my 'Tuesday after work' treat!" -Sarah Tooley
"Hayley lives and breathes Bachelor Nation, and it's so fun to watch her share that every week! Her guests are always so fun, the banter is hilarious, and Maisey is the cherry on top of this wonderful Bachelor sundae!"-Aaron Albano
"Hayley's effervescent charm and infectious spirit make Broadway Bachelorette must-watch fun for everyone! She gets our rose for sure!" -The Broadwaysted Podcast
Hayley Podschun has been performing on Broadway since she was 12 years old. Since then, she has been working consistently on Broadway, touring across the country, in regional theatres, and on the small/big screen. Broadway credits include: Wicked (Glinda-Natl.Tour), Hello, Dolly, Something Rotten!, Chaplin (Mildred Harris), Anything Goes, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park With George, Hairspray, and The Sound of Music.
