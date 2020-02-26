Jeremy Jordan, David Korins & More Join the Broadway Cruise, Sailing to Bermuda in Fall 2020

Calling all Broadway fans! Join your favorite Broadway stars and creative luminaries for the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise, heading from New York City to Bermuda, October 10-14, 2020. Among the newest additions to the inaugural cruise include:

· Jeremy Jordan: star of Little Shop of Horrors (starting performances March 17), Disney's Newsies, CW's "Supergirl" and NBC's "Smash;" he'll be headlining concerts that can only be seen on board

· David Korins: Emmy-award winning set designer; he'll be sharing behind the scenes presentations on production design

· Tara Rubin Casting: led casting for legendary shows including Mamma Mia!, Phantom of the Opera and Six; she'll be sharing behind the curtain processes around casting for these famous productions

Get ready for four nights of one of a kind performances and fun from Tony Award Winning headliners, Alan Cumming and Laura Benanti, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway's coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You'll also attend celebrity meet & greets, sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.

This fully immersive Broadway adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition. Whether you come with friends or family, you can't miss this chance to ride the Great White Wave!

Join 2,000 Broadway fans aboard a full ship Broadway takeover of the Norwegian Pearl.

Confirmed performers and artists include Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret) and Tony winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady) who will each perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck.

Additional stars include Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Norbert Leo Butz (Tony winner for both My Fair Lady and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Lena Hall (Tony winner for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots), Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie and Clyde), Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring It On) and more to be announced.

Tony nominated scenic designer David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire) will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage, how to keep a show visually fresh when it has become a long running hit, and the process to take a beloved idea from the screen to the stage and on tour. Tara Rubin Casting (Six, Ain't Too Proud, Dear Evan Hansen) will join the on board community and provide insight into the ever-mysterious casting process. Makeup Designer Joe Dulude II (Wicked, Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants) will do demonstrations and interactive sessions with guests. Costume Designer Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, The Wiz LIVE!) will discuss his creative process for Tony Award winning fashion on stage. Tony nominated and Olivier Award winning choreographer Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Diana, Rock of Ages) will teach daily dance classes on board. Chris Jahnke (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miserables) will serve as music director and supervisor on board and oversee an ensemble of Broadway performers. Noted playwright and record producer Billy Rosenfield will host interactive game shows with guests each night. Of course, a full cast of triple threats will be announced closer to the sailing date.

Cabin prices begin at $995.00 per person. Guests are encouraged to book early to ensure they receive their first choice of cabin. Payment plans are available, with deposits starting as low as $250 per person. Visit www.TheBroadwayCruise.com for more information.

Arriving in New York City the day before boarding the ship or staying the day after you get back? Guests have the opportunity to add tickets to Broadway's hottest shows to your vacation package.





