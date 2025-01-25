Jennifer Lopez Releases New Look at KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jennifer Lopez has released new stills from Kiss of the Spider Woman on her Instagram account. The upcoming movie musical, based on the Broadway show of the same name, is making its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend.

Winner of seven 1993 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons. The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Check out the new photos below!

Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver-screen diva, Ingrid Luna.

The film is written and directed by Bill Condon, who previously helmed Dreamgirls, two of the Twilight films, and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. The cast includes Luna/">Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Bichir, Josefina Scaglione, and Aline Mayagoitia.