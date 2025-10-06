Jennifer Lopez Is 'Completely Open' To A Future On Broadway

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

A starring role for Jennifer Lopez on Broadway may be closer than expected. In a recent interview with Spectrum News NY1 alongside her Kiss of the Spider Woman co-star Tonatiuh, the multi-hyphenate performer discussed the possibility of appearing on Broadway.

“There’s been a lot of talk about that since I did this movie,” Lopez said, referencing that one of the film’s producers, Tom Kirdahy, is a Tony Award–winning Broadway producer and the late Terrence McNally’s husband. Lopez also shared that Sergio Trujillo, the choreographer for the Kiss of the Spider Woman film, has already called her twice with potential ideas.

“Listen, I believe that everything will happen when it’s supposed to,” Lopez continued. “I am completely open to it. I think it would be a dream for me to do, it would just have to be the right thing at the right time.” When the interviewer noted that “we are due for a revival of Spider Woman,” Lopez agreed with a smile.

Lopez stars opposite Tonatiuh in the new film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed by Bill Condon (Chicago, Dreamgirls).