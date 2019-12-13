Jennifer Hudson to Perform 'Memory' from CATS on THE VOICE

Award-winning former coach Jennifer Hudson returns to "Voice" stage along with superstar recording artists Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa and Season 16 winner Maelyn to perform on the live two-hour Tuesday, Dec. 17 season finale (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice."

One of the four finalists - Ricky Duran from Team Blake, Jake Hoot from Team Kelly, Katie Kadan from Team Legend and Rose Short from Team Gwen - will be crowned the winner. This is the first finale in seven seasons in which all four coaches have an artist competing in the finale. The season finale will also feature special musical collaborations with the Top 4 finalists, which will be announced soon.

On part one of the live finale, airing Monday, Dec. 16 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT), the final four artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Each finalist performs three times - one new solo cover, a special holiday duet with their coach and they also debut their first original single. One of the four artists will be a step closer to being named "The Voice." Then on part two of the live finale, airing Tuesday, Dec. 17 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT), a new winner will be crowned "The Voice."

Award-winning vocal powerhouse and former "Voice" coach Jennifer Hudson returns to "The Voice" stage for a special performance of "Memory," the iconic song from the upcoming Universal Pictures film "Cats." "Cats," the most joyful event of the holiday season, is in theaters everywhere Dec. 20.

Iconic multi-platinum hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas will perform their newest upbeat hit single "RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)." Black Eyed Peas member and "Voice UK" coach will.i.am served as Gwen Stefani's Battle Advisor this season.

Multi-platinum CMA and ACM Award winner Luke Combs will perform his hit single "Even Though I'm Leaving" from his latest record-setting album, "What You See Is What You Get." The single is a multiple week #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Charts, MAKING IT his seventh-consecutive #1 single and extending his record-breaking streak at country radio. Combs recently won twice at the 2019 CMA Awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Award-winning country radio staple and record-breaking trio Lady Antebellum will perform "What If I Never Get Over You" from their critically acclaimed #1 album "Ocean."

Global Pop superstar Dua Lipa will perform "Don't Start Now," the lead track from her eagerly awaited forthcoming album, "Future Nostalgia." "Don't Start Now," which is already a worldwide hit with over 170 million streams and an iTunes Global #1, is an adrenalin-fueled, feel-good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment.

On the heels of her international breakthrough as winner of Season 16 of "The Voice" and recent chart-topping success, Maelyn Jarmon, who now goes by Maelyn, will perform a spirited and seasonal take on the holiday classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress and best-selling author, Jennifer Hudson is an extraordinary talent. From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she's gone on to worldwide acclaim. She will soon be seen in Tom Hooper's film adaptation of "Cats," and is currently in production for the Aretha Franklin biopic, "Respect," directed by Leisl Tommy. Last year, she returned for her second time to NBC's "The Voice" alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson and for her third time and winning coach to Season 8 of ITV's "The Voice UK" alongside coaches Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs. Hudson's song, "I'll Fight," written by Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren for the critically acclaimed documentary, "RBG," was nominated for a 2019 Academy Award. In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in the smash hit "Dreamgirls," an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and an NAACP Image Award.







