Jennifer Holliday Presents 60th Birthday Concert, Set to Stream on October 19th

JENNIFER HOLLIDAY'S 60TH BIRTHDAY CONCERT will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 8PM ET.

The iconic Tony Award winning star of the original Broadway cast of "Dreamgirls," who recently made headlines with a soulful performance at the funeral service for Congressman John Lewis, will celebrate a milestone birthday next month with an intimate online concert.

"Jennifer Holliday's 60th Birthday Concert" will stream exclusively on Goldstar.com on Holliday's actual birthday, Monday, October 19, 2020 at 8PM ET. Tickets are $20 for general online admission, or $60 with the addition of a VIP Virtual Meet and Greet.

Backed by a six-piece band, Holliday will take the stage in an intimate nightclub setting for the show, which will feature hits from "Dreamgirls" and her Grammy-winning R&B and Gospel recording career. In addition, Holliday will pay tribute to her idol, the great Aretha Franklin.

"I looked back to see what Aretha was doing in 1960, the year of my birth," Holliday said in a statement. "She had just signed with Columbia Records at the age of 18-the same age I was first performing on Broadway!-so I thought it'd be fun to include some of the music she was recording at that time."

Holliday's show-stopping, heart-wrenching performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" in the hit musical "Dreamgirls" made her a household name and introduced her big, soulful voice to the world. Her portrayal of Effie Melody White, a role she co-created, earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award and a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Performance.

Holliday has also been seen on Broadway in the musicals "Your Arms Too Short to Box With God," "Grease" as Teen Angel, "Chicago" as Matron "Mama" Morton and, most recently, as Shug Avery in the Tony-winning revival of "The Color Purple."

A recording artist with seven studio albums to her name, Holliday earned a second Grammy Award in 1985 for Best Inspirational Performance, Gospel. In July, fans saw the power of her spiritual performance when she sang the hymn "Only What You Do for Christ Will Last" and "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" to honor late Congressman John Lewis at his funeral service.

Whether she's singing at a cathedral or performing with a symphony orchestra, Holliday sings from her heart and you're gonna love her.

Tickets are available for "Jennifer Holliday's 60th Birthday Concert" at Goldstar.com: https://www.goldstar.com/events/stellar-stream/jennifer-hollidays-60th-birthday-concert-online-tickets.

Watch Holliday's performance at the funeral service for Congressman John Lewis below:

Photo Credit: Michael Moorer Photography

