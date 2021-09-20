Jenna Lyons to Join Live Recording of DYKING OUT Podcast

Hosted by New York City-based comedians Carolyn Bergier and Melody Kamali, Dyking Out is a podcast about queer life as told by two seasoned dykes and their friends. Each week, Carolyn & Melody invite a special guest (comedians, musicians, actors, crushes) to dyke out about a topic that's relevant to our LGBTQIA+ world.

For this special, live recording, they'll be dyking out with the ICONIC Jenna Lyons. Jenna is the former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group, Inc. where she oversaw design for all J.Crew apparel and accessories, as well as creative direction for stores, jcrew.com and the J.Crew catalog. After graduating from the Parsons School of Design in New York City, Jenna began her 26-year career at the company in 1990 as an assistant menswear designer. She was named one of Glamour's Women of the Year in 2012 and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2013.

