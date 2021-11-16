Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, Phillipa Soo & More to Star in SUFFS at The Public Theater

The Public Theater announced casting today for the World Premiere of SUFFS, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub, choreography by Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly, and direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. SUFFS will begin performances in the Newman Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, March 10 and run through Sunday, April 24, with an official opening on Wednesday, April 6.

The ensemble cast of SUFFS will feature Jenna Bainbridge (Harry T. Burn/Ensemble), Ally Bonino (Lucy Burns), Tsilala Brock (Dudley Malone), Jenn Colella (Carrie Catt), Hannah Cruz (Ruza Wenclawska), Nadia Dandashi (Doris Stevens), Aisha de Haas (Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn), Stephanie Everett (Understudy), Amina Faye (Robin/Ensemble), Holly Gould (Alice Paul Standby), Cassondra James (Mary Church Terrell), Nikki M. James (Ida B. Wells), Jaygee Macapugay (Mollie Hay/Ensemble), Grace McLean (Woodrow Wilson), Susan Oliveras (Nina Otero-Warren/Ensemble), Mia Pak (Mrs. Wu/Ensemble), Monica Tulia Ramirez (Understudy), J. Riley Jr (Phyllis Terrell/Ensemble), Phillipa Soo (Inez Milholland), Shaina Taub (Alice Paul), Angela Travino (Understudy), and Ada Westfall (Mrs. Herndon/Ensemble). Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

A musical event one hundred years in the making, SUFFS brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women's suffrage movement. Written by and featuring one of the most exciting new voices in theater, Shaina Taub, this epic new musical takes an unflinching look at these unsung trailblazers. In the seven years leading up to the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, an impassioned group of suffragists-"Suffs" as they called themselves-took to the streets, pioneering protest tactics that transformed the country. They risked their lives as they clashed with the president, the public, and each other. A thrilling story of brilliant, flawed women working against and across generational, racial, and class divides, SUFFS boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over.

SUFFS will feature scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Mike Brun, and music direction and supervision by Andrea Grody. In addition to choreographer, Raja Feather Kelly will be creative consultant, Ayanna Thompson will be dramaturg, Melanie J. Lisby will serve as production stage manager, and Jessie Moore will serve as stage manager.

The Public is excited to welcome our community back to its flagship home at Astor Place. The Public's audience policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccination by the date of attendance for access into the facility, theaters, and restaurant. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe At The Public.