Jenn Colella Joins The New York City Gay Men's Chorus Gala HARMONY

Jenn Colella will join Harmony, the annual Gala Benefit of The New York City Gay Men's Chorus, which is now celebrating its 45th Sapphire Anniversary Season and its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala. The annual event will be on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison (240 West 47th Street NYC) beginning at 6:30 pm.

George Takei will be Honored for his significant contributions to LGBTQ community with the Gary Miller Award that is named after the first conductor of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus. The Gary Miller Award is given to honor those whose work has created lasting, measurable, and sustainable change in the LGBTQ+ community over time. Also being honored are Seth Rudestky & James Wesley Jackson and Kelsey Louie.

The Gala begins with an open bar, then a three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and from Broadway: Aaron J. Albano (Aladdin, Allegiance, Newsies, others); Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Road Show, “Gilded Age”) and Daniel Reichard (Tony nominated for Jersey Boy, star of Candie (NYC OPERA), as Kieth Harring in Radiant Baby). There is also a live and silent auctions. Julie Halston will host the special event.

Jenn Colella recently starred in the critically acclaimed Broadway production of SUFFS, earning her a 2024 Drama League Award nomination. She starred in the Tony Award-winning, musical Come From Away, Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in addition to Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations. Other Broadway principal roles are: If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in SUFFS (Outer Critic Circle Award nomination), Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). Jenn also won a Grammy Award for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording. Colella's television credits include Feed the Beast, Elementary, Rescue Me, The Good Wife, The Code, Madam Secretary, FBI: Most Wanted, and Evil. She will be a recurring guest star in Season 2 of Elsbeth and will be a guest star in Netflix's upcoming series The Beast in Me. In film, she shared the screen with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Uncertainty, and starred in the live capture film of Come From Away on Apple+. Colella has taught master classes all over the world and she is currently teaching the grad actors at Columbia University.