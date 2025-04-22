Jeff Ross to Bring New Show TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE on Pre-Broadway Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy-nominated comedian Jeff Ross – internationally known as “The Roastmaster General” for his comedy through three decades of Celebrity Roasts – has revealed his new theatrical one-man show, Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE, will aim for Broadway following an eight-city summer tour.



Hot off the record-breaking success of his Emmy-nominated “GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady” for Netflix, Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.



Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride will play Hard Rock venues in eight cities across the country this summer, from June 27 – July 27, 2025:

Tour Dates

Bristol, VA – Friday, June 27, 2025 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Cincinnati, OH – Saturday, June 28, 2025 – Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Gary, IN – Friday, July 11, 2025 – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Rockford, IL – Saturday, July 12, 2025 – Hard Rock Casino Rockford

Atlantic City, NJ – Friday, July 18, 2025 & Saturday, July 19, 2025 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Tampa, FL – Thursday, July 24, 2025 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Orlando, FL – Friday, July 25, 2025 – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Hollywood, FL – Sunday, July 27, 2025 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

