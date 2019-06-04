Jeanine Tesori, Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More to Discuss WORKING: A MUSICAL; Free Lottery Tickets

Encores! Off-Center announced a special one-night-only event, as part of City Center's 75th Anniversary Season, reuniting the composers of Working: A Musical on stage at New York City Center. In advance of the new Off-Center production this summer (June 26 - 29), Jeanine Tesori, composer and Off-Center Creative Advisor and Founding Artistic Director, will be joined by Susan Birkenhead, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Stephen Schwartz, and newest member of the team Lin-Manuel Miranda for an evening of conversation and performances, including Working cast member Mateo Ferro who will perform "Delivery" written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In keeping with City Center's mission to provide access to the performing arts for all New Yorkers, all tickets for this special event are free. Interested fans can enter to win a pair of tickets by signing up on City Center's website: NYCityCenter.org/Composers and posting a message on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #WorkingNYCC. The message should convey what "working" means to them or a story about an American worker they admire. A select quantity of tickets will be reserved for new and existing Friends of City Center at the $250 membership level and above. Visit NYCityCenter.org/Composers for full details.

Chosen at random, lottery winners will be notified by email on Wednesday, June 12, and must RSVP within 24 hours to claim their tickets. All winning tickets can be picked up at the New York City Center box office on the day of the event (Monday, June 17) between noon and 6pm. Tickets not picked up by 6pm will be released to the standby line.

Based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name, Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers-from the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion. The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms. Directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. and choreography by Avihai Haham,Working: A Musical runs June 26 through 29 at New York City Center as part of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center season along with Promenade (July 10 & 11) and Road Show (July 24 - 27).

Tickets for Working: A Musical begin at $25 and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





