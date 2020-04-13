Jazz at Lincoln Center Announces Gala Concert WORLDWIDE CONCERT FOR OUR CULTURE

Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2020 gala concert, Worldwide Concert for Our Culture, will feature culturedefining artists from Japan, Brazil, Russia, Pakistan, South Africa, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Cuba, and the United States joining the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis from remote locations.

Worldwide Concert for Our Culture will premiere on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. This "first of its kind'' high-quality global experience will be available digitally to audiences around the world via Jazz.org/gala2020, Facebook, Livestream, and YouTube.

The gala concert will honor Jazz at Lincoln Center Board Member Clarence Otis and his wife Jacqueline L. Bradley with the Ed Bradley Award for Leadership in Jazz. Jazz historian and the organization's curator Phil Schaap will be honored with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Award for Artistic Excellence.

The line up of artists and repertoire is listed below.

Like all of the public-facing arts, Jazz at Lincoln Center is challenged to serve their community beyond the reach of the pandemic and its wake of cancelled performances, shutdown of gathering places, and restrictions on travel. This concert will bring us all together to uplift and encourage us with the wisdom and insights of major artists who have represented and elevated their respective cultures for decades. Each will play the song that made them fall in love with jazz, and they are sure it will lift us from the isolation of this moment to the collective memory of a greater future.

Featured Artists and Songs Performed on Worldwide Concert for Our Culture

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (U.S.A.) - "Emancipation Celebration"

Chucho Valdés (Cuba) - "My Foolish Heart" (D. Ellington) - arr. Chucho Valdés

Cécile McLorin Salvant / Sullivan Fortner (U.S.A.) - "I Love You" (C. Porter)

Chano Dominguez (Spain) - "Well, You Needn't" (T.Monk) -arr. C. Dominguez

Nduduzo Makhathini (South Africa) - "Acknowledgement" (J. Coltrane)

Dianne Reeves (U.S.A.) - "Smile" (C. Chaplin)

Richard Galliano (France) - Medley: 'Round Midnight/I Wish You Love/The Waltz in Margaux" (T. Monk; Albert Beach; R. Galliano)

Hamilton de Holanda (Brazil) - "Overture Medley: Tico Tico no Fubá" (zequinha de Abreau), "Mistura e Manda" (N. Alves), "1"x10"" (Pixinguinha e Benedito Lacerda); "All The Things You Are" (J. Kern)

Baqir Abbas (Pakistan) - "In A Sentimental Mood" (D. Ellington)

Igor Butman (Russia) - "Mack The Knife" (K. Weill)

Brussels Jazz Orchestra (Belgium) - "Only For The Honest" (B. Joris)

WDR Big Band (Germany) - "Take Five" (P. Desmond)





