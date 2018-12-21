Jay Armstrong Johnson Of Broadway's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes of The Phantom Of The Opera with one of Broadway's favorite leading men, Jay Armstrong Johnson! He will be taking over the BroadwayWorld Instagram tomorrow, December 22nd! Follow along as he takes you behind the scenes at the longest running Broadway show on its two show day! Be sure to tune in! And don't forget, you can enter to win tickets to see The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway here!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

Starring roles are Ben Crawford as The Phantom, Kaley Ann Voorhees as Christine Daaé, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Raoul, with co-stars Laird Mackintosh as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Kelsey Connolly as Meg Giry, Carlton Moe as Piangi and Eryn LeCroy as the Christine Alternate.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the largest single generator of income and jobs in Broadway and U.S. theatrical history, including employing more than 400 actors during its 30-year Broadway run.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is directed by Harold Prince. Lyrics are by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and the book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The performance schedule for The Phantom of the Opera is Monday evenings at 8, Tuesday evenings at 7, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 8, with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2. Ticket prices range from $29 - $155 with Premium Tickets also available. To order tickets, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200. A daily digital lottery with $40 tickets for all performances is available by visiting www.PhantomBroadwayLottery.com.

Photos by Matthew Murphy

Related Articles