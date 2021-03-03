Jawan M. Jackson Joins TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

The month of February was bound to be another entertaining month for the podcast. In his first month solo, Host Eli Tokash, dedicated this month to amplifying Black voices and stories bringing on four accomplished guests. Not only are these guests Broadway stars and a stage manager, they all also play a profound role in giving back to the Broadway/Arts Community.

Star of Motown and Ain't Too Proud, Jawan M. Jackson kicked off the month sharing his journey to Broadway, what Motown music means to him and what it has done for the music we've heard since the era of Motown, and the organizations he works with to help the next generations of theatre performers. Following Jawan was stage manager Cody Renard Richard. Cody has done admirable work in "making the magic on stage." With Broadway shutdown he's created new hope for young theatre makers going to college by creating the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship. Jonathan Burke shared his experience in breaking his foot in his Broadway debut that closed before he was able to perform, how he overcame that, and how he's used his platform to educate about and acknowledge Black artists in the industry. The month ended with Take A Bow celebrating its 40th episode where Come From Away star Q. Smith shared her journey, how she made history as the first black principal to appear in Mary Poppins, and the education system she aspires to create.

The month of March will honor Women's History Month featuring powerful women who work in the industry. Find Take A Bow on all podcast platforms to find out who will be starting this special month. Episode 41 releases March 4th at midnight with one of Take A Bow's most exciting guests.



Take A Bow is a weekly release of insightful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash allows listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's guests include, Ali Ewoldt, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Beth Malone, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Cody Renard Richard, Cortney Wolfson, Curtis Holbrook, Elizabeth Teeter, Emerson Steele, Gabriella Pizzolo, Iain Armitage, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Villas, JJ Nieman, Joe Serafini, Jonathan Burke, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Judy Kuhn, Kelli O'Hara, Lexi Underwood, Lilla Crawford, Luke Islam, Max von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Presley Ryan, Q. Smith Salisha Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Taylor Trensch, child wrangler Vanessa Brown, and casting director Jen Rudin.

You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.