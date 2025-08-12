Javier Muñoz Will Voice LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA: THE EDUCATION OF AN ARTIST Audiobook

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In just under one month, Simon & Schuster will publish a major new biography this fall spotlighting the life and work of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony-, Grammy-, and Pulitzer Prize–winning creator of Hamilton and In the Heights. Titled Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Education of an Artist, the book is written by acclaimed theater critic and historian Daniel Pollack-Pelzner and is set for release on September 9, 2025.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Miranda's friend and colleague Javier Muñoz, who replaced him in both Hamilton and In the Heights on Broadway, will voice the audiobook.

With unprecedented access to Miranda’s inner circle and more than 150 original interviews—including conversations with family, collaborators, and Miranda himself—Pollack-Pelzner’s book offers a deeply researched, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most influential creative voices of our time.

Far from a conventional celebrity biography, The Education of an Artist traces Miranda’s journey from a passionate, often isolated child in a Puerto Rican neighborhood in Manhattan to the global stage. It examines how his unique fusion of cultures, musical styles, and collaborative spirit allowed him to rewrite the rules of musical theater—and become a defining artistic voice of a generation.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Education of an Artist will be available in hardcover and e-book formats on September 9, 2025. Pre-orders are now available wherever books are sold. Learn more here.

Munoz is best known for his performances on Broadway as Usnavi in the 2008 musical In the Heights and as Alexander Hamilton in the 2015 musical Hamilton. He was the alternate/standby for Lin-Manuel Miranda in both productions and played the title role in Hamilton from July 11, 2016 until January 14, 2018. Other selected credits: The Porch at Altered Stages, In the Heights at 37 Arts, Venice (Venice) at Center Theatre Group, Two Gentleman of Verona (a rock opera) (Proteus) at Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Richard III (Dorset) and Into the Woods (The Baker).