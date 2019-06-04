Jason Mraz Announces Fall Tour Dates

Mraz Will Be Joined by Raining Jane for the Tour

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jason Mraz has announced plans for a very special North American tour, set to kick off this fall. The multiple Grammy award-winner will be joined by longtime collaborators Raining Jane for the run, dubbed "Ladies & Gentleman, An Evening with Jason Mraz & Raining Jane." Set to kick off on October 23rd in Modesto, CA, the tour finds Mraz bringing his exuberant live show to theaters and performing arts centers, wrapping with a two-night stand at The Chicago Theatre on November 23rd + 24th (see attached itinerary). Presales begin Wednesday, June 5th at 10am (local time), with general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 7th at 10am (local time). For complete details, and ticket information, please visit jasonmraz.com.

Mraz recently wrapped his global "GOOD VIBES" tour, with stops at arenas and outdoor pavilions throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. "I am thrilled to be returning to intimate venues with Raining Jane," Mraz explained. "I love the sounds and stories we make as a 5 piece." Raining Jane echoed these sentiments: "YES! You KNOW we are fired up to play some intimate shows around the US. Excited to share some new tunes we've been working on together, and our interpretations of Mraz classics!"

In addition to familiar favorites, "Ladies & Gentleman" will feature new material, including songs from Know. - Mraz's sixth studio album, released in August 2018. The album became his fifth consecutive studio album to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and has gone on to amass hundreds of millions of streams, led by the inspiring single "Have It All."

This past weekend, Mraz hosted the annual LIVE ART event in Richmond, Virginia. Presented by the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (of which Mraz is an alum), the evening features performances from local youth and benefits SPARC's mission as an inclusive arts education organization.

Next weekend, Mraz will team up with Cleveland's Contemporary Youth Orchestra for a sold-out two-night stand at Severance Hall (June 8th + 9th). With a second night added by popular demand, the shows will feature hits and fan favorites backed by the 115-piece Contemporary Youth Orchestra, led by Music Director Liza Grossman, and will mark Mraz's very first full-length performance with a live orchestra.

"LADIES & GENTLEMAN, AN EVENING WITH Jason Mraz & RAINING JANE" Tour Dates:

OCTOBER

23 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

25 Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

26 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

27 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

30 Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Silva Concert Hall

NOVEMBER

1 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

2 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

3 Missoula, MT The Wilma

5 Edmonton, AB Winspear Center Concert Hall

6 Calgary, AB Jack Singer Concert Hall

8 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

10 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

17 Carmel, IN The Palladium - Center for the Performing Arts

19 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

20 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

22 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Resort - Silver Creek Event Center

23 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

24 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre





