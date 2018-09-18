Jason Danieley Pens Touching Tribute to Marin Mazzie: 'She Got Out of Life All That She Could'

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award nominee and Theater Hall of Fame inductee Marin Mazzie, who passed away last Thursday, September 13 at age 57. As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, in a reversal of their previous announcement that the marquees would dim at just six Broadway theatres, the Broadway League has announced that all Broadway marquees will dim on Wednesday, September 19 at 6:45pm.

Mazzie's husband, fellow Broadway veteran Jason Danieley, has just penned an emotional tribute to his wife of almost 21 years.

Ms. Mazzie received Tony Award nominations for Kiss Me, Kate (2000); Ragtime (1998); and Passion (1994).Furthermore she received several nominations for the Drama Desk Award.

Some of Ms. Mazzie's film and television credits include: "Tenure," "The Big C", "Nurse Jackie," "Game On," "Without a Trace," "Numb3rs," "Still Standing," "Stacked," "Jake in Progress," "Passion," and more.

