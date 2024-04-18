Jason Alexander to Star in Lonny Price-Helmed FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at La Mirada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner Jason Alexander will star as “Tevye,” Lonny Price will direct, and Lee Martino will choreograph its upcoming production of the legendary musical about family, love, faith, and “Tradition,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF presented by La MIrada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment. This new production will begin previews on Friday, November 8, and run through Sunday, December 1, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



A Broadway classic! Overflowing with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. Our beautiful production will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration which raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Comments Jason Alexander, “The first Broadway show I ever saw was Fiddler on the Roof in 1964. I am thrilled and grateful to La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment, and especially my dear friend Lonny Price, for finally giving me the chance to live out my boyhood dream of going to Anatevka. We all look forward to welcoming everyone to this glorious, classic, eternal musical.”



Adds Lonny Price, “Fiddler on the Roof is one of the undeniable masterpieces of the American musical, and it has been a dream of mine to direct the show. And to think I get to work with my old friend Jason Alexander on this extraordinary piece, really is a dream come true. I can think of no other actor more perfect to play ’Tevye,' and I believe he will redefine the role (and the show) for a new generation!”



ABOUT JASON ALEXANDER, LONNY PRICE & LEE MARTINO



JASON ALEXANDER

(“Tevye”) is best known for his award-winning, nine-year stint as the now iconic “George Costanza” of television’s “Seinfeld.” Mr. Alexander has also achieved international recognition for a career noted for its extraordinary diversity. Aside from his performances on stage, screen, and television, he has worked extensively as a writer, composer, director, producer, and teacher of acting. In between all that, he has also become an award-winning magician, a notorious poker player, and a respected advocate on social and political issues.



For his depiction of “George” on “Seinfeld,” Jason garnered six Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, an American Television Award, and two American Comedy Awards. He won two Screen Actor Guild Awards as the best actor in a television comedy despite playing a supporting role, and in 2012, he was honored to receive the “Julie Harris Award for Lifetime Achievement” from the Actor's Fund.



Aside from “Seinfeld,” Jason has starred and guested in such shows as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Mad About You,” “The Grinder,” “Drunk History,” “Friends,” “Two and a Half Men,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Criminal Minds,” “Monk,” “Franklin and Bash,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Bob Patterson,” “Listen Up,” “Hit the Road,” “Orville,” and “Young Sheldon.” He also starred in the television films of “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Cinderella,” “A Christmas Carol,” and “The Man Who Saved Xmas.”

Additionally, his voice has been heard most notably in “Duckman,” “The Cleveland Show,” “American Dad,” “Tom and Jerry,” and “Kody Kapow.” He can also be heard in the animated series “Harley Quinn.” His many films include: Pretty Woman, Jacob’s Ladder, Love! Valor! Compassion!, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Dunston Checks In, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Shallow Hal. In addition, he directed the feature films For Better or Worse and Just Looking. He is also a distinguished television director, overseeing episodes of “Seinfeld,” “Til Death,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Mike and Molly,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Franklin and Bash.” He won the American Country Music Award for his direction of Brad Paisley's video “Cooler Online.”



While still in college, his desire to work as a stage actor in New York came to be with his debut in the original Broadway cast of the Hal Prince/Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. He continued starring on Broadway in the original casts of Kander and Ebb’s The Rink, Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound, Rupert Holmes’ Accomplice, and his Tony Award-winning performance in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. Jason also authored the libretto for that show, which went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. After moving to LA, Mr. Alexander continued working in the theater, notably serving as the artistic director for the Reprise Theatre Company and for the hit West Coast production of Mel Brook’s The Producers in which he starred along with Martin Short. Jason returned to Broadway to star in the Larry David comedy, Fish in the Dark, at the Cort Theater and in John Patrick Shanley’s The Portuguese Kid at Manhattan Theatre Club.



He has also helmed a number of stage productions including: The God of Hell at the Geffen Playhouse, Broadway Bound at the Odyssey, an updated revival of Damn Yankees and The Fantasticks, as well as Sunday in the Park with George for Reprise, the world premiere of Windfall by Scooter Pietsch for the Arkansas Repertory Theater, Native Gardens at the Pasadena Playhouse, The Joy Wheel at The Ruskin Group Theatre, and directed the musical The Last Five Years at Syracuse Stage. He directed Sandy Rustin’s The Cottage at the Helen Hayes Theatre in July 2023 and is set to star in the world premiere of Rob Ulin’s play Judgement Day, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater which opens on April 23, 2024.

Produced by iHeartPodcasts, Jason’s weekly podcast, with friend Peter Tilden, is an attempt to find answers to the things that make us go: "Really? No, Really?” (which is the name of the podcast). Mr. Alexander tours the country and the world performing his one-man show, “As Long As You’re Asking: A Conversation with Jason Alexander,” which contains music, comedy, and conversation. He can also be seen in his whimsical salute to Broadway musicals with some of the finest symphony orchestras throughout the United States.

LONNY PRICE

(Director) has been a consistent presence on and off Broadway as a director, writer, and actor for more than 40 years. As a performer, he made his Broadway debut in 1981, at the age of 22, in The Survivor, and later that year starred as “Charley Kringas” in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. His work on that production sparked a decades-long working relationship with the composer, with Price going on to direct productions of Sweeney Todd (starring Emma Thompson and Bryn Terfel, Emmy Award), Company (starring Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Colbert, and Patti LuPone), Passion (Emmy Award), and the special event “Sondheim! The Birthday Concert” (Emmy Award). On Broadway, Price directed Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts, the 2017 revival of Sunset Boulevard(starring Glenn Close), Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (starring Audra McDonald), 110 in the Shade, and Urban Cowboy. He directed, starred in, and co-wrote the book (with Linda Kline) for A Class Act, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical and starred in Athol Fugard’s “MASTER HAROLD” … and the boys (opposite Zakes Mokae and Danny Glover, and later James Earl Jones). He also co-wrote and directed the play Sally Marr…and her escorts (written with and starring Joan Rivers). Off Broadway, he directed Michael Mitnick and Adam Gwon’s Scotland, Pa., Visiting Mr. Green, and Valley Song. Price made his opera directing debut at the Houston Grand Opera directing Audra McDonald in Poulenc’s La Voix humaine and Michael John LaChiusa’s Send. His directorial film work includes Harold Prince: The Director’s Life, The Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened, and the HBO screen adaptation of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. As a film actor, he is best remembered as Neil, the nerdy grandson of resort owner Max Kellerman, in the classic Dirty Dancing.



LEE MARTINO

(Choreographer) Regional theater credits include La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment’s productions of First Date and Carrie: The Musical. Also, Reprise! (resident choreographer under the artistic direction of Jason Alexander), The Last Five Years at Syracuse Stage, Rita Moreno at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Gateway Playhouse, The Phoenix Theatre, The Hollywood Bowl, Pasadena Playhouse, Los Angeles Theatre, Laguna Playhouse, Musical Theatre West, and Rubicon Theatre Company, just to name a few. Lee has received four Los Angeles Theatre Ovation Awards and three LA Drama Critics Awards and the Joel Hirschhorn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre.



TV and Film Credits include work for NBC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, Target Films, Jenny Craig, Nickelodeon, and Bravo TV. Live events include work for Harley-Davidson, Ford Motor Company, Universal Studios, Disney International, The John Anson Ford Theatre, The Writers Guild, The Alzheimer’s Foundation, Les Girls Breast Cancer Benefit for the National Breast Cancer Coalition, and Actors’ Fund Benefits. Lee is on faculty at Mount San Antonio College and UCLA.