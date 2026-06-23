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Jasmine Amy Rogers Will Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC Broadway Revival; Bradley Whitford & Tom Blyth Will Star in A FEW GOOD MEN in Lincoln Center Theater's 2026/27 Season

The season will also include Seven Guitars, Born in the Dirt, and Playing Burton.

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Jasmine Amy Rogers Will Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC Broadway Revival; Bradley Whitford & Tom Blyth Will Star in A FEW GOOD MEN in Lincoln Center Theater's 2026/27 Season

Lincoln Center Theater has announced its 2026-2027 Season, a schedule  of productions in the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters,  along with a variety of programming and special events. The upcoming season is  the second under the leadership of Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet,  Managing Director Mike Schleifer, Executive Producer Bartlett Sher, Stacey and  Eric Mindich Producer Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Director of Development and  Planning Naomi Grabel, and LCT3 Artistic Director and Producer Maria Manuela  Goyanes.  

DeBessonet commented, “Our second season is rooted in a simple belief: people are  hungry for meaningful shared experiences. We have curated a collection of shows  that invite connection and conversation with the world around us. We want audiences  to feel the hum of occasion and the promise of care from the moment they arrive at  LCT. We hope these productions leave audiences with a deeper sense of truth, a  renewed capacity for wonder, and a fuller connection to the heart of our shared  humanity." 

2025-2026 marked the first full season of Lear deBessonet’s tenure as the Kewsong  Lee Artistic Director, and was a landmark year for Lincoln Center Theater. At the  Vivian Beaumont Theater, the critically acclaimed smash hit Ragtime has played to  sold out houses since performances began on September 26, 2025. The production  broke box office records and received the most Award nominations of the season,  winning four 2026 Tony Awards®, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best  Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Joshua Henry), Best  Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Caissie Levy), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Kai Harada), as well as the Drama Desk, Outer Critics  Circle, Drama League and New York Drama Critics Circle Awards. At the Mitzi E.  Newhouse, the U.S. premiere of Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson’s Kyoto broke the  house box office record twice. Amahl and the Night Visitors, LCT’s first holiday themed family offering, provided an enriching Opera experience for hundreds of  children and their families. The Lazour’s Night Side Songs at the Claire Tow Theater joined the ranks of the top 10 best selling shows in the Tow history. The Comedy  Series and A Woman Among Women proudly brought first-time attendees to LCT. In all, the four productions – Ragtime, Kyoto, Amahl and the Night Visitors, and Night  Side Songs - garnered a total of 56 award nominations. 

The new season on Broadway (2026-2027) at the Vivian Beaumont Theater will bring the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s work, A Few Good  Men, starring Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth, with direction by Tony Award  winner Michael Arden. In the spring, Artistic Director Lear deBessonet returns to the  Beaumont with the first Broadway revival of The Sound of Music in nearly 30 years,  starring Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers and choreographed by  Christopher Gattelli.  

The new season at the Mitzi E. Newhouse will commence this summer with the  previously announced The Whoopi Monologues, directed by Whitney White and starring Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Danielle Pinnock, Kerry Washington,  and Kara Young. The season continues this fall with August Wilson’s Seven  Guitars, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won his first-ever Tony Award  for Best Featured Actor in the 1996 Broadway premiere of the same play. Following is  the American premiere of Playing Burton – a play by Mark Jenkins about the  legendary Welsh-born actor Richard Burton, starring Welsh-born actor Matthew  Rhys. The final play of the season at the Newhouse is world premiere of Born in the  Dirt, reuniting playwright Kimberly Belflower and Tony winning director Danya  Taymor in their first collaboration since the sensation-causing, and Tony Award  nominated, John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway. 

LCT3 at the Claire Tow Theater’s season, curated by artistic director Maria Manuela  Goyanes, includes creation stories and all the important importants, the new play  by Mfoniso Udofia (recently presented as part of the 2026 Reading Series at Lincoln Center Theater), directed by Tamilla Woodard; Pretend It’s Pretend, a new play  by Emma Watkins, with direction by Annie Tippe; and the return of The Comedy  Series in the spring of 2027 with artists to be announced. 

Maria Manuela Goyanes, LCT3: Artistic Director, commented, “This coming season, LCT3 is honored to premiere new works by two remarkable playwrights—Mfoniso  Udofia and Emma Watkins. Though wildly different in style and sensibility, both plays  are driven by uncommon inventiveness and heart, inspiring us to see the world  around us in new ways. These artists, along with those who will join us in The  Comedy Series and The Reading Series, represent the breadth of theatrical  imagination that LCT3 champions. I look forward to seeing you in the Tow!” 

The upcoming season brings “The Composer Series,” a new series which will feature  iconic music writers selecting newer artists in their field to showcase to audiences on  the Beaumont stage. The seasoned composers curating the offerings are Sara  Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. These three  individual concerts will include a performance of songs by Bareilles, Miranda, and  Pasek & Paul on their respective nights, along with excerpts from the work of the  newer composers throughout the year. At the Claire Tow Theater will be the return of  “The Reading Series” – created to help foster and celebrate playwrights’ voices who  are new to LCT. A group of LCT alumni playwrights - Jackie Sibblies Drury, Amy  Herzog, Samuel D. Hunter, Martyna Majok, Dominique Morisseau - will curate  one-night-only play readings from playwrights new to LCT. These free public readings  will be presented over the course of the year.  

Season support is provided by American Airlines. The Vivian Beaumont Theater  season is generously supported by the Jerome L. Greene Foundation. Support for  LCT3 is provided by the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, the Howard Gilman  Foundation, the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, and members of the LCT3  Council. Endowment support for LCT3 is provided by Daryl Roth, James-Keith Brown  and Eric Diefenbach, and The Judith Champion Playwrights' Vision Fund and Mel  Litoff. 

As the Official Payments Partner of the 2026 – 2027 Lincoln Center Theater season  at the Vivian Beaumont, American Express is providing Card Members with access to  tickets for A Few Good Men and The Sound of Music through Amex Presale Tickets® (While supplies last. Terms apply). This is one of the many entertainment benefits  American Express Card Members can access across select arts, theater, sports and  music events through Amex ExperiencesTM.  

Additional information including ticket prices, on-sale dates, and cast and creative  teams, will be announced at a later date.  Casting for the entire season is by The Telsey Office

A FEW GOOD MEN 
Performances Begin: October 8, 2026 
Opening Night: October 29, 2026 
13 weeks only 

Before “The West Wing” and The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin left an indelible mark  on American storytelling with the breakout 1989 hit play A Few Good Men. This fall,  the explosive courtroom drama returns to Broadway in a bold new production—sharp,  thrilling, and relevant as ever. 

Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee (Blyth) is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent  for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young  Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander  JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the  evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the  entire chain of command.  

Starring Emmy Award® winner Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”) and Tom  Blyth (The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and directed by six time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending), A Few Good  Men shows the cost of following your conscience in a system built on secrecy and  obedience—and asks us to choose the truth anyway. Gripping, high-stakes, and ultimately hopeful, it reminds us that a country’s ideals are only as strong as our  willingness to stand behind them. 

Lincoln Center Theater Membership Presale for A Few Good Men begins  Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at 10am at the Lincoln Center Theater box office (150 W.  65th Street), by phone (212-239-6200), or online at LCT.org.  Amex Presale Tickets® for A Few Good Men will be available starting Wednesday,  July 15, 2026 at 10am at LCT.org. 

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 10am at the  Lincoln Center Theater box office (150 W. 65th Street), by phone (212-239-6200), or  online at LCT.org. 

The Vivian Beaumont Theater season is generously supported by the Jerome L.  Greene Foundation. 

THE SOUND OF MUSIC 
Performances Begin: March 23, 2027 
Opening Night: April 15, 2027 
17 weeks only 

For the first time in nearly three decades, The Sound of Music returns to Broadway,  directed by three-time Tony Award nominee Lear deBessonet, Lincoln Center  Theater’s Kewsong Lee Artistic Director (Ragtime, 2026 Tony winner for Best Revival  of a Musical; Into the Woods), and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. This  revival finds new power in the intimate story of a family learning to love again set  against one of the most consequential moments of the twentieth century, as the Nazi  regime rises to power and authoritarianism encroaches on daily life. 

Featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My  Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and an iconic book written  by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, The Sound of Music returns at a moment  when humanity, compassion, and conviction feel vital and necessary. 

The Vivian Beaumont Theater season is generously supported by the Jerome L.  Greene Foundation. Lincoln Center Theater is grateful to the Stacey and Eric Mindich  Fund for Musical Theater at LCT for the leading support of this production. Leading  support is also provided by Julie Taraj. Additional support for The Sound of Music is  provided by Stephanie Shuman, the Miranda Family Fund, The Blanche and Irving  Laurie Foundation, and The SHS Foundation. The Sound of Music is also made  possible by the Phyllis Mailman Musical Theater Fund. 

THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES 
Performances Begin: July 7, 2026 
Opening Night: July 13, 2026 
8 weeks only 

As previously announced, Lincoln Center Theater is proud to present a reimagining of  Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show. Written by Whoopi Goldberg and directed by two time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues will star Emmy  Award Nominee Dominique Fishback, Emmy and Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis,  NAACP Image Award Winner Danielle Pinnock, Emmy Award-winning producer and  Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington, and two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young, with Kai Heath, Denise Manning, and Pavar Snipe rounding  out the cast as understudies.  

In 1984, then unknown monologist Whoopi Goldberg premiered her provocative,  thought-provoking one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional  solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era. Now, the  trailblazing work returns, reimagined for a new generation led by a remarkable  ensemble of 5 women bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage.  Funny, vivid, and deeply human, these nuanced portraits feel as fresh and irresistible  today as they were over 40 years ago.  

The Whoopi Monologues is produced in partnership with Whoop Inc./Tom Leonardis  and Simpson Street Productions. 

SEVEN GUITARS 
Performances Begin: November 5, 2026 
Opening Night: November 23, 2026 
9 weeks only 

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Seven Guitars comes to  Lincoln Center Theater in a powerful new revival of one of Wilson’s most lyrical and  intimate plays. 

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Wilson’s haunting drama follows blues musician Floyd  “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a  future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories  about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and  ambition, artistry, community and the collective weight of dreams deferred. 

Santiago-Hudson’s celebrated history with Wilson’s work, including the Tony Award winning revival of Jitney and his most recent Tony nominated role as Bynum Walker  in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, brings decades of insight to this electrifying work. 

Support for Seven Guitars is provided by the Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation 

BORN IN THE DIRT 
Performances Begin: April 14, 2027 
Opening Night: May 6, 2027 
10 weeks only 

From the Tony-nominated writer and director of John Proctor is the Villain comes  another stunningly fresh, vividly drawn portrait of the American South. Kimberly Belflower’s Born in Dirt premieres at Lincoln Center Theater, directed by Danya  Taymor. 

All Maddy Grace has ever wanted was to get out of her tiny Southern hometown. But  when her life in L.A. falls apart, she finds herself reluctantly working at the town’s  most famous attraction – a whimsical “hospital” that produces hand-sewn dolls  for collectors all over the world. But when Maddy Grace sets out to make a  documentary about the women behind the dolls, she’ll find there’s more to their story  – and to her own – than she ever imagined. 

With the same masterful blend of wit, insight, and empathy that made John Proctor a  runaway hit, Born in the Dirt is a wickedly funny, vibrantly human new play about the meaning of art, community, and the complicated business of making something that  lasts.  

Born in the Dirt is supported by the Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation and The Harold  and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.  

PLAYING BURTON 
Dates to be announced 

Following an acclaimed staging at the Welsh National Theatre, Emmy® winner  Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Widow’s Bay,” “The Beast in Me”) makes his  Lincoln Center Theater debut with a “stunning” (Times of London) portrayal of an  acting legend. 

On the night of his death, iconic stage and screen star Richard Burton offers his final  performance: a passionate, poetic reflection on his own legacy. With tenderness, wry  humor, and Shakespearean grandeur, Burton recalls a life shaped by love, tragedy,  scandal – including his two explosive marriages to Elizabeth Taylor – and his own  undeniable gifts. 

Matthew Rhys invests Burton with such speed of thought and such complexity,”  raves The Times of London, “that this tribute becomes a kind of one-man Hamlet.”  Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (LCT’s My Fair Lady, The King & I),  Mark Jenkins’s Playing Burton is a captivating study of one incomparable actor – and  a thrilling showcase for another. 

Support for Playing Burton is provided by the Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation  and Northern Trust. 

CREATION STORIES AND ALL THE IMPORTANT IMPORTANTS
Performances Begin: September 15, 2026 
Opening Night: October 1, 2026 
6 weeks only 
On Sale Today at LCT.org 

Women give life. And life asks so much in return. 

Nigerian playwright Mfoniso Udofia (“13 Reasons Why,” “A League of Their Own,” “Lessons in Chemistry”) makes her LCT3 debut with the world premiere of creation  stories and all the important importants, an intimate, mythic new play from one of the  boldest new voices in contemporary theater. 

Centering on a midlife Black woman pulled between her many selves—child, future  daughter, artist, possible mother—the play pulses with longing as its heroine races  against the clock and the limits of her own body. Moving across time and space, from  ancestor to AI, from dream cycle to IVF cycle, through music and ritual, Udofia  weaves her own surprising folktale on the cost of creation and the impossible work of  becoming creation stories and all the important importants is supported by The Harold and Mimi  Steinberg Charitable Trust.  

PRETEND IT’S PRETEND 
Performances Begin: January 28, 2027
Opening Night: February 11, 2027 
6 weeks only 

Jen teaches third grade and runs on coffee and bad sleep. Arthur designs playgrounds and carries an old grief he cannot shake, while his teenage daughter  Clara is writing songs she isn't yet brave enough to sing. Emma Watkins’ Pretend  It’s Pretend is a tender, funny, searching new play about the teachers who memorize  every name, the fathers who mistake protection for love, and the students who are  asked to carry more than they should. Pretend It's Pretend is supported by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. 

THE COMPOSER SERIES 
Dates to be announced.  
Featuring Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Pasek & Paul 

In this new series, some of the most influential songwriters of our time take the stage  to champion the next generation of musical theater artists. In three one-night-only  events at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and  Pasek & Paul join forces with exciting emerging composers to share songs, stories,  and the creative spark that connects one generation of artists to the next. Each evening will feature performances of works by these celebrated artists  alongside new music from rising voices in the field, creating a rare opportunity to  experience established and emerging talent in conversation. Through performance  and discussion, audiences will gain an intimate glimpse into the craft of songwriting,  the mentorship and generosity that sustain the art form, and the future of American  musical theater. 

The Composer Series is presented by special arrangement with Creative Partners  Productions.  

THE COMEDY SERIES 
Dates to be announced 

Step into an evening where stand-up meets storytelling. Today’s most dynamic  comedic voices take the stage—not just to make you laugh, but to draw you into  something deeper. This is comedy in motion: personal, and alive with discovery. Each  night is a chance for these artists to test boundaries, shape new materials, and  explore the space between humor and truth. No two performances will be the same because the creative process isn’t a straight line, and neither is this show. It’s comedy  that’s evolving before your eyes. Join us for a bold new series where stand-up grows  up—and out. 

THE READING SERIES 
Dates to be announced 

Curated by Jackie Sibblies Drury, Amy Herzog, Samuel D. Hunter, Martyna  Majok, and Dominique Morisseau at the Claire Tow Theater. 

In this intimate series, five of our most celebrated playwrights, who have been  produced by Lincoln Center Theater, join forces with exciting voices new to LCT to  share the stage—and the spotlight. Each one-night-only event features a staged reading of a bold new work, alongside an open conversation between playwrights.

The Reading Series is supported by The Judith Champion Playwright’s Vision Fund  for LCT3 and Mel Litoff. LCT’s Play and Musical Theater Development Program is  supported by Daryl Roth

LCT’S EDUCATION & COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT 

As part of the 2026–2027 season, LCT's Education and Community Engagement  Department will invite New Yorkers of all ages to discover the imaginative, healing,  and community-building possibilities of theater through free and broadly accessible  

programming in our public spaces, as well as in schools and communities across our  city. Building on a year that transformed the Vivian Beaumont lobby into a vibrant  gathering place through a pilot program called “LincUps,” LCT will continue opening  its doors to experiences that invite participation as much as attendance: mornings of  conversation and connection over coffee, opportunities for audiences to raise their  voices in song alongside artists from our stages, joyful intergenerational events for  young people and their families, collective actions that respond to the needs of our  communities, and celebrations created in partnership with organizations across New  York City. In these moments, hundreds of New Yorkers have come together not  simply to see theater, but to make meaning with one another.  

Beyond the campus, LCT's education programs will continue to provide in-school  teaching artist residencies at 41 schools and student matinees for nearly 5,000 New  York City public middle and high school students and teachers each year, while  community engagement initiatives will extend into neighborhoods across all five  boroughs through partnerships with libraries and community organizations. Through  new collaborations at Lincoln Center and throughout the city, LCT will continue to  imagine what a theater can be: not only a place to witness stories, but a place where  New Yorkers gather to create connection, belonging, and possibility. 







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