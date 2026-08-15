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Playlist: Broadway’s Best Summer Songs

Before these summer nights come to an end, check out Titaníque on Broadway at the St. James Theatre!

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Featured Topic Broadway Jukebox More Coverage

Summer’s not over until the Broadway belting stops! Before we trade beach days and barbecues for pumpkin spice and sweater weather, soak up the last rays of the season with a playlist packed with showtunes that celebrate sunshine, summer nights, and everything in between. Turn up the volume, grab something cold, and let Broadway keep the summer going just a little bit longer.

We've rounded up 50 Broadway songs to take your summer to the next level. Enjoy showtunes about soaking up the sun, basking in the heat, leaving for vacation, enjoying the beach, and more!

Playlist: Broadway’s Best Summer Songs Image

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