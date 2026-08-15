X MEN Announces Cast For Upcoming Film at D23; Including Five Broadway Veterans

Marvel Studios officially unveiled the principal cast of its new X-Men movie at D23, giving the MCU’s mutant franchise its first major lineup, reported Marvel.

The film, directed by Thunderbolts* filmmaker Jake Schreier, is scheduled to hit theaters May 5, 2028. Marvel noted that this is not necessarily the complete cast, meaning additional X-Men characters could still be announced.

The announced cast is: Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Scott Summers, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm and Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury.

Sink's Jean Grey has already been introduced to the MCU through Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while the D23 announcement formally establishes the larger team around her. Driver was one of the biggest surprises of the presentation, joining the franchise as the villain.

Among the cast are five Broadway veterans among the seven announced actors, which is a pretty notable theatre connection for the new X-Men.

Sadie Sink got her start onstage at a young age before making her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of Annie, where she served as a standby for several of the orphans before alternating in the title role. She returned to Broadway in 2015 as young Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience, starring opposite Helen Mirren. A decade later, Sink made her Broadway return as Shelby Holcomb in the acclaimed 2025 production of John Proctor Is the Villain, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play and becoming the second-youngest woman ever nominated in the category. Most recently, she made her West End debut as Juliet opposite Noah Jupe in Robert Icke’s 2026 production of Romeo & Juliet.

Kit Connor made his Broadway debut in 2024 as Romeo opposite Rachel Zegler’s Juliet in Sam Gold’s buzzy revival of Romeo + Juliet. The production featured original music by Grammy winner Jack Antonoff and movement by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh. Connor’s performance earned him nominations for Distinguished Performance at the Drama League Awards and Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play at the Outer Critics Circle Awards. Before Broadway, Connor had already built a stage résumé in his native U.K., making his professional stage debut in Welcome Home, Captain Fox! at The Donmar Warehouse and later appearing as Alexander in Fanny & Alexander at the Old Vic.

Maya Boyd made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning 2023 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, appearing in the ensemble and understudying the role of Gussie Carnegie. She then stepped into the title role of Juliet in & Juliet in May 2024, succeeding Tony nominee Lorna Courtney. Most recently, Boyd returned to Broadway in 2026 as Molly Cunningham in the revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, directed by Debbie Allen and starring Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer, and Joshua Boone.

Adam Driver made his Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of Mrs. Warren’s Profession opposite Cherry Jones before returning the following year in Man and Boy alongside Frank Langella. In 2019, he starred as Pale opposite Keri Russell in the Broadway revival of Burn This, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play. His stage work also includes Off-Broadway productions of Angels in America and Look Back in Anger, the latter earning him a Lucille Lortel Award, as well as the 2024 Off-Broadway revival of Hold On to Me Darling, for which he received Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

Christopher Abbott made his Broadway debut as Ronnie Shaughnessy in the 2011 revival of The House of Blue Leaves. He returned to Broadway in 2026 as Biff Loman in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, starring alongside Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf. His performance earned him a 2026 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. Abbott’s stage résumé also includes the 2023 Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea opposite Aubrey Plaza, for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination.

More Marvel news announcements coming from D23 can be found here.

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