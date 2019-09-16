Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper to Team Up for Netflix Comedy Series

Jane Lynch announced that she and Cyndi Lauper have a comedy series in the works at Netflix, according to Deadline. Lynch revealed the news during the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday.

Lynch spoke about the show saying, "We're our ages now. I'm almost 60, and she's 65. We're looking for our next act and we haven't had children."

Lynch goes on to the describe the show as, "It's a Golden Girls for today."

The comedy has been in development at Netflix for over a month and hails from creators Stephen Engel and Carol Leifer, with Skydance Television producing.

Lynch won a Creative Arts Emmy last night for her role as female comic Sophie Lennon Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also produces and hosts NBC's HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT and is best known for starring in the hit musical series, Glee.

Cyndi Lauper is an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award winner, who wrote the music and lyrics for the Tony winning Best Musical Kinky Boots. Lauper also contributed original music to SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS the musical.

Read the original article on Deadline.





