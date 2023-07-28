Jamie Lee Curtis & Tiffany Haddish Want to Do THE ODD COUPLE on Broadway

Haddish and Curtis currently star in Disney's The Haunted Mansion film.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis & Tiffany Haddish Want to Do THE ODD COUPLE on Broadway

Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish have their sights set on Broadway!

In a new interview, the pair shared that instead of going on a girls trip, they expressed their desire to make their Broadway debuts in an updated version of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple.

"We've come up with Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, The Odd Couple on Broadway so I can get an EGOT because I can't sing," Curtis explained.

"We gotta get butts in the seats at the theatre," Haddish chimed in.

The pair is currently starring in Disney's The Haunted Mansion, which is currently in theaters.

The Odd Couple, the Tony Award-winning masterpiece by Neil Simon, had its debut in 1965. Felix Ungar, a neurotic, neat freak news writer– having been thrown out by his wife – moves in with his friend Oscar Madison, a messy sportswriter.

The Broadway play ran for nearly 1,000 performances and inspired not only a successful film, but also the TV series starring Tony Randall and Jack Klugman. The play was last seen on Broadway in 2005 starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

In 1985, Neil Simon revealed a female version of the play. It opened on Broadway with Sally Struthers as Florence (Felix) and Rita Moreno as Olive (Oscar).

Jamie Lee Curtis recently won an Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She is known for her work in the Halloween franchise, plus her performances in Freaky Friday, Knives Out, Trading Places, and more. 

Tiffany Haddish burst onto the Hollywood scene with her breakout performance in Girls Trip, alongside Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith. She has also been seen in Like a Boss, Nobody's Fool, Night School, Bad Trip, and more.

Watch the interview clip here:

@entertainmenttonight Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish have a foolproof plan to get Jamie an EGOT and we are here for it. #jamieleecurtis #tiffanyhaddish #thehauntedmansion #theoddcouple #broadway #egot #fyp original sound - Entertainment Tonight




