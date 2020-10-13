James Snyder Joins SHAKIN' THE BLUES AWAY: A Virtual Gala for Goodspeed

Also joining the line-up will be Composer / Lyricist Troy Anthony!

Goodspeed Musicals has announced that Broadway actor and Goodspeed's own Billy Bigelow, James Snyder (Goodspeed's Carousel; Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, In Transit, If/Then) will perform a special number during Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed. Also joining the line-up will be Composer / Lyricist Troy Anthony (Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Musical Theater Factory, The O'Neill) who will give a memorable performance from the Goodspeed stage. This gala concert - filmed throughout the Goodspeed Opera House - will feature stars of Goodspeed and Broadway performing beloved songs from classic musicals. The exciting online event benefitting the two-time Tony Award-winning theater will premiere October 29, 2020.

This star-studded virtual concert event will include unforgettable performances by the previously announced artists Klea Blackhurst, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Gizel Jiménez, Rashidra Scott, Kelly Sheehan, Alysha Umphress and Nicholas Ward. Beginning at 7:30pm on October 29, 2020 audiences will be treated to special performances by these Goodspeed and Broadway greats with musical arrangements and orchestration by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza.

This moving and uplifting evening of song and dance will serve as a fundraiser for the nationally-renowned theatre. All proceeds from the gala concert will go to supporting Goodspeed until the theater can re-open for performances. All tickets purchased and gifts made during the event will be matched, dollar for dollar, by the Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts.

Thousands of Goodspeed members and musical theatre lovers from around the world can participate in this exciting event from their own homes. There are a few ways to enjoy the gala performance. New and renewing Goodspeed Members who sign up by October 23 will receive a free ticket for their household to watch Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed from the comfort of their home. For all others, tickets for this one-of-a-kind musical experience are $25. This fundraising event is vital to the future of Goodspeed Musicals and is offered as a beacon of musical theatre hope and joy during the pandemic.

For those who wish to savor the event but can't watch on October 29, Shakin' the Blues Away will be available for ticket holders to watch for an entire week after it premieres.

For memberships, tickets, event information and more about Shakin' the Blues Away: A Virtual Gala Concert for Goodspeed, please visit www.Goodspeed.org/gala.

