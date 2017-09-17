Jake Gyllenhaal Announces SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cast Recording Will Be Released End of September

Jake Gyllenhaal spoke with CBS Sunday morning about his career including his celebrated run in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in which he starred as emotionally troubled painter George Suerrat. The actor revealed that the cast recording will be released at the end of this month. Watch the full interview below.

This cast recording will allow those who couldn't see it live to hear Gyllenhaal in his Broadway musical debut, and experience this beloved Sondheim score in a new way. The recording, produced and mixed by Bart Migal, will include the entire Broadway company.

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

The Sarna Lapine-directed production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George began previews on February 11 and officially re-opened the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44thStreet) on February 23, 2017. The show was filmed at the matinee performance on April 19 for the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library's Theatre on Tape and Film Archive and ends its sold-out, critically acclaimed limited run this Sunday, April 23.

"To have a beloved Sondheim / Lapine musical be the one that re-opens the historic Hudson Theatre has been an absolute triumph." said Adam Speers, Executive Producer for Ambassador Theatre Group. "We're so proud that audiences have embraced it as they have, and beyond thrilled that Jake, Annaleigh and the rest of the cast's brilliant performances will be preserved on a cast recording."

The complete cast of Sunday in the Park with George includes Gyllenhaal and Ashford, along with Tony Award nomineeBrooks Ashmanskas, Jenni Barber, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Mattea Conforti, Erin Davie, Claybourne Elder,Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Jordan Gelber, Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Liz McCartney, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park, Jennifer Sanchez, David Turner, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Tony Award nomineeMichael McElroy, Jaime Rosenstein, Laura Irion, Julie Foldesi, and Andrew Kober.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

