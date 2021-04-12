Jaap van Zweden Leads NY Philharmonic in Newly Recorded Concert on NYPhil+

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apr. 12, 2021  
Today the New York Philharmonic has added a newly recorded concert to its streaming platform NYPhil+ that marks the first time Music Director Jaap van Zweden has conducted the Orchestra since March 2020.

Violinist Joshua Bell is the soloist in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5, Turkish. The program also includes two works for eight-part brass choir by Gabrieli - Canzon per sonar primi toni and Canzon per sonar septimi toni - and Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence, performed by string orchestra. The concert, which will be available to stream for one year, was recorded in March 2021 at Alice Tully Hall.

Subscriptions to NYPhil+ are $4.99 / month or $50 / year. Click here for an updated listing of content available on NYPhil+.


