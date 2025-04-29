JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL Will Host Live Virtual Chat About the Making of the Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JOY: A New True Musical will host a free, live virtual chat titled “The Making of JOY” on Tuesday, May 13 at 7pm ET that will feature inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano, Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe, and members of the creative team that include GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo (music and lyrics), and Lorin Latarro (director). Hosted by Katharine Quinn, “The Making of JOY” is for musical theater fans, creators, and dreamers everywhere.

This exclusive look at the making of the new musical, based on the true story of business icon Joy Mangano, will take you into the heart of the creative process with the theater makers who are bringing her story to the stage. The topics covered will include building the blueprint of the show and writing the book, music, and lyrics, directing the show and bringing JOY to the stage, lessons in perseverance, and a live Q&A with attendees.

Registration is free, but space is limited. To register, please visit www.joythemusical.com/the-making-of-joy.

The cast of JOY: A New True Musical includes Wolfe as ‘Joy, 'Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,' Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,' Mauricio Martinez as ‘Tony,' Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,' Charl Brown as ‘Dan,' Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni,' and Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie.'

JOY: A New True Musical will begin previews at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street) on Saturday, June 21 with an opening night set for Sunday, July 20.

Tickets for JOY: A New True Musical are on sale now at www.joythemusical.com or by calling (833) 274-8497.

JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy's story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!

The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music supervision and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, choreography by Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Lorin Latarro.

The creative team for JOY: A New True Musical includes Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Tina McCartney (Costume Design), Yael Lubestzky (Lighting Designer), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Designer), Tony Award nominee David Bengali (Projection and Video Design), Darion Matthews (Hair and Wig Design), Jillian Zack (Music Director), Gary Mickelson (Production Stage Manager), with ShowTown Theatricals serving as general manager.

