JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL Launches Ticket Initiative with Girls Inc. of New York City

On Wednesday, May 7, for any tickets purchased to see JOY: A New True Musical, the production will donate 100% of the proceeds to Girls Inc. of New York City.
JOY: A New True Musical is partnering on a ticket initiative with Girls Inc. of New York City, an organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, delivering life-transforming programs to girls, young women, and gender-expansive youth across NYC.
On Wednesday, May 7, for any tickets purchased to see JOY: A New True Musical later this summer off-Broadway, the production will donate 100% of the proceeds to Girls Inc. of New York City.
JOY producer Adam Riemer will also match the amount of money from tickets sold tomorrow, May 7. GINYC provides mentorship, pro-girl environments, and research-informed programs to prepare girls to realize their full potential.
Based on the life of trailblazing businesswoman and inventor Joy Mangano, JOY: A New True Musical will star Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Joy,’ Jill Abramovitz as ‘Toots,’ Honor Blue Savage as ‘Christie,’ Adam Grupper as ‘Rudy,’ Jaygee Macapugay as ‘Lorraine,’ Mauricio Martínez as ‘Tony,’ Paul Whitty as ‘Cowboy Eddie,’ Charl Brown as ‘Dan,’ and Gabriela Carrillo as ‘Ronni.’
They will be joined by ensemble members Dana Costello, Ryan Duncan, Gaelen Gilliland, Sydni Moon, Manuel Santos, Brian Shepard, Allysa Shorte, Lael Van Keuren, and Alan Wiggins. Swings for this production are Briana Brooks, Nora Mae Dixon, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Jerome Vivona.
JOY: A New True Musical will make its off-Broadway debut at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday, June 21 ahead a Sunday, July 20 opening night.
JOY: A New True Musical is an uplifting work based on the true story of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano. Her journey—also told in the 2015 film JOY, starring Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence—now comes to life on stage. From single motherhood and financial struggles to building a business empire, Joy’s story epitomizes the power of resilience and determination, an inspiring celebration of a woman who never gave up and redefined the American Dream!
|
Powered by
Videos