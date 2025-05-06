JOY: A NEW TRUE MUSICAL Launches Ticket Initiative with Girls Inc. of New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JOY: A New True Musical is partnering on a ticket initiative with Girls Inc. of New York City, an organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, delivering life-transforming programs to girls, young women, and gender-expansive youth across NYC.



On Wednesday, May 7, for any tickets purchased to see JOY: A New True Musical later this summer off-Broadway, the production will donate 100% of the proceeds to Girls Inc. of New York City.



JOY producer Adam Riemer will also match the amount of money from tickets sold tomorrow, May 7. GINYC provides mentorship, pro-girl environments, and research-informed programs to prepare girls to realize their full potential.