JOB Now Available for Publishing and Licensing Through Concord Theatricals

JOB, written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, is available for publishing and licensing worldwide through Concord Theatricals’ Samuel French Imprint. Performances for the limited engagement starring original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon begin tonight at the Hayes Theater ahead of a Tuesday, July 30 opening night.

To request a license or purchase the script, please visit concordsho.ws/ShopJOB.

Following two extended, sold-out downtown engagements, the hit psychological thriller JOB moves to Broadway for 10 weeks only.

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. With two not-to-be-missed performances from Tony Award® nominee Peter Friedman (Ragtime, “Succession”) and Sydney Lemmon (Tár, “Fear the Walking Dead”), “don’t be alarmed if you catch yourself holding your breath throughout the entire show” (Time Out New York).

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music by Devonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).