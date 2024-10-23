News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JOB Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway

The play has 10 world productions planned over the next year in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe. 

By: Oct. 23, 2024
JOB Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway Image
JOB, the psychological thriller written by Max Wolf Friedlich, directed by Michael Herwitz, and featuring acclaimed original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, is now playing its final week at the Hayes Theater through Sunday, October 27. Following the culmination of its Broadway run, the play has 10 world productions planned over the next year in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe. 

As previously announced, JOB will play Virginia’s Signature Theatre in early 2025. Additional information about future productions will be announced at a later date.

After being placed on leave following a viral incident, Jane would do anything to return to her Big Tech-company job. But as the therapist who needs to authorize it, Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. 

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music by Devonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).





