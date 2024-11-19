JIMBO to Join DRAG: THE MUSICAL Starting in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JIMBO, the beloved drag clown and winner of "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8," will join the cast as Kitty Galloway from January 13, 2025, through February 7, 2025. JIMBO steps into the role following Alaska Thunderf*ck’s final performance on January 12, 2025.

JIMBO is a multi-disciplinary performance artist and designer most known for his drag persona, JIMBO the Drag Clown. He first captivated audiences on "Canada’s Drag Race: Season One" with his unique combination of fashion, clowning, and storytelling, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Since then, JIMBO has wowed global audiences on "RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World" and "All Stars 8," where he was crowned the winner. In addition to his standout performances on television, JIMBO has embarked on multiple world tours, showcasing his larger-than-life persona and unparalleled talent across the US, UK, South America, Europe, and Australia. His core message of love, acceptance, and embracing individuality continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, DRAG: The Musical opened on October 21, 2024. Read the reviews HERE. Featuring a book and music by Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, this glamorous and campy spectacle brings a tale of fashion, family, and forgiveness to the stage.

The cast also features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through January 11, 2025), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz/Liberty Van Der Snatch, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, with Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternating in the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson. Joey McIntyre plays straight man Tom Hutchinson through December 9 with Adam Pascal beginning performances on December 11.



The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.



In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.