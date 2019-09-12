JAPANFes Will Host Konamon Competition in NYC This Month
JAPANFes will host a Konamon Competition on September 21st & 22nd. Nine of the top Japanese "flour food" chefs - half from Japan, half from NY - will face off in a blaze of sesame oil! Festival goers will crown konamon shops with the best of the best okonomiyaki ("Japanese pizza"), takoyaki and yakisoba. 25 additional Japanese vendors will offers sweets and curios.
Visiting konamon shops from Japan include Fūgetsu (Hokkaido), Okonomiyaki Imari (Tokyo), Acatoki (Mie Prefecture), Takoyaki Bar Tom (Aichi Prefecture) and monja-yaki CHICO (Tokyo). Representing New York will be locals: Karl's Balls, BentON, Fuji Yakisoba and Osaka-ya.
If you are Osaka street food literate, you are probably familiar with konamon - or Japanese flour food - which includes the foodie cult favorite okonomiyaki ("Japanese pizza") and takoyaki (bite-size balls filled with octopus).
Die-hard street food aficionados can save themselves a round-trip ticket to Osaka and experience the best in authentic Konamon.
Cooking competition junkies will not want to miss the flour food equivalent of Iron Chef: New York versus Japan.
Sept. 21st in Chelsea (8th Ave btw 15/16th)
Sept. 22nd on the Upper East Side (Lexington btw 83/84th)
10am - 6pm (both days)
