JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Diablo Cody Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Diablo Cody is an Academy Award-winning screenwriter of films including Juno, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body, Ricki and the Flash, and Tully. She also created the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series "United States of Tara" alongside Steven Spielberg, and the WGA-nominated series "One Mississippi" with Tig Notaro. Through her company, Vita Vera Films, she continues to develop shows for both cable and broadcast television with Warner Brothers Studios. Jagged Little Pill marks her Broadway debut as playwright, following the musical's sold-out world premiere engagement at American Repertory Theater in Boston.

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL. Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting and hoping to see on a Broadway stage for over a year is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Nominated for 15 Tony Awards (the most of any show), and a recent Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.