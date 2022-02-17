JAGGED LITTLE PILL Aims for November 2022 West End Bow

The Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill, based on Alanis Morissette's landmark album of the same name, is headed across the pond this fall!

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail is reporting that the show's Broadway producers have teamed up with British production company and management firm, Kindred Together, for the transfer which will be mounted by the Broadway creative team.

A British cast will be assembled for the West End production, which will play at a theatre to be announced.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus Jagged Little Pill is a new musical with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody, about a perfectly imperfect American family who finds strength in one another when a troubling event shakes their community.

Ignited by the groundbreaking music and lyrics of Alanis Morissette (she/her) - from beloved hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written expressly for the show - Jagged Little Pill features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (he/him; "Apesh*t", "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (he/him; Next to Normal, American Idiot).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on Thursday, December 5, 2019 following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. That pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5-July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.'s history.

In 2019, Atlantic Records partnered with the Broadway for the release of its Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums. The cast album for Jagged Little Pill was officially released on December 6, 2019 - the day after the show's opening night on Broadway - and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In the fall of 2020, the musical garnered a season-leading 15 Tony Nominations - including Best Musical - and Grand Central Publishing released a hardcover coffee table book following the journey of Jagged Little Pill to Broadway, with behind-the-scenes photos and stories from Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, the cast and more.

In 2021, following the show's big Grammy Award win, Jagged Little Pill also won Tony Awards for Best Book of A Musical (Diablo Cody) and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten), and marked its international premiere with an Australian production at Theatre Royal Sydney. In 2022, Abrams Books will publish Jagged Little Pill: The Novel, a young adult novel inspired by the Broadway musical, written by Eric Smith, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard.