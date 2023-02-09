Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI, Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION & More to Headline The Metropolitan Opera Spring Season

Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI, Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION & More to Headline The Metropolitan Opera Spring Season

Simon McBurney will also make his Met debut a with new production of Die Zauberflöte.

Feb. 09, 2023  

The Metropolitan Opera will open its 2022-23 spring season on February 26 with a new production of Wagner's Lohengrin conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, who will also lead two other spring productions: the company premiere of Terence Blanchard's Champion and a revival of Puccini's La Bohème-the first time the maestro has conducted the work at the Met.

Lohengrin, performed at the Met in its inaugural season in 1883 and put on at the house more than any other Wagner opera, returns to the stage for the first time in 17 years, in a new production by director François Girard. The creative team includes Academy Award-winning set and costume designer Tim Yip, who, in his Met debut, has created innovative color-changing cloaks for the chorus. Tenor Piotr Beczała joins a cast of Wagnerian singers in the title role of the mysterious swan knight, along with sopranos Tamara Wilson, Elena Stikhina, and Christine Goerke; bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin; and bass Günther Groissböck.

Bellini's Norma, which drew sold-out audiences in David McVicar's 2017 production, runs February 28-March 25, with superstar soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role, following her lauded performances as Fedora in January. Mezzo soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, tenor Michael Spyres, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn round out the cast.

Verdi's comedy Falstaff kicks off on March 12 in Robert Carsen's celebrated staging, starring baritone Michael Volle as Shakespeare's rotund scoundrel. His trio of clever women tormenters are soprano Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, and contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux. Soprano Hera Hyesang Park, tenor Bodgan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman round out the cast. Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducts.

Soprano Lise Davidsen, one of the most acclaimed voices of her generation, interprets the Marschallin in Strauss's grand yet wistful comedy Der Rosenkavalier, (March 27-April 20), a major role debut. The cast also includes soprano Erin Morley, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey, and bass Günther Groissböck, conducted by Maestro Simone Young.

Anchoring the spring lineup is the highly anticipated Met premiere of Champion, Blanchard's first opera, which opens on April 10. Receiving universal acclaim last season with Fire Shut Up in My Bones-a production which recently earned a Grammy Award-Blanchard returns with the haunting true story of Emile Griffith, a boxer who killed an opponent in the ring. The cast features bass-baritones Ryan Speedo Green and Eric Owens, soprano Latonia Moore, and mezzo-sopranos Stephanie Blythe and Meredith Arwady. Under the direction of James Robinson, the creative team includes Camille A. Brown, whose choreography electrified audiences in Fire and in the recent production of the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Champion will be a highlight during a year-long, Lincoln Center-wide celebration of Blanchard, an opera and film composer, jazz musician, and educator.

Puccini's timeless tragedy La Bohème returns April 21-June 9, with Maestro Nézet-Séguin conducting the piece for the first time at the Met. Soprano Eleonora Buratto and tenor Stephen Costello lead a cast that also features soprano Sylvia D'Eramo and baritone Davide Luciano. Later in the run, James Gaffigan conducts a second cast that includes sopranos Susanna Phillips and Latonia Moore, tenor Charles Castronovo, and baritone Quinn Kelsey.

A Mozart double-header wraps up this season's slate of new productions. Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut with Don Giovanni, which opens on May 5. The cast includes one of today's greatest interpreters of the opera's title role, baritone Peter Mattei, as well as sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang; tenor Ben Bliss; and bass-baritones Adam Plachetka and Alfred Walker.

Die Zauberflöte opens on May 19 in its first new Met staging in 19 years, in a production by renowned director Simon McBurney, in his company debut. In his innovative new take-replete with projections, acrobats, and sound effects-the orchestra will perform on a raised platform, so the musicians can interact with the singers. The cast will include sopranos Erin Morley and Kathryn Lewek; tenor Lawrence Brownlee; baritone Thomas Oliemans, in his Met debut; and bass Stephen Milling. Both Mozart productions are led by Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann, a gifted contralto and conductor who was recently named music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

In addition, five other classics of the Met's repertory-Verdi's La Traviata and Aida, Puccini's Tosca, Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, and Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer-return for spring runs with a number of acclaimed singers, including Marcelo Álvarez, Krzysztof Bączyk, Dmitry Belosselskiy, Angel Blue, Michelle Bradley, Eric Cutler, Alex Esposito, Yusif Eyvazov, George Gagnidze, Angela Gheorghiu, Jonah Hoskins, Tomasz Konieczny, Želijko Lučić, Liudmyla Monastyrska, Olesya Petrova, Dmytro Popov, Artur Ruciński, Richard Trey Smagur, and Elza van den Heever.

The conducting roster includes Paolo Carignani, Michele Gamba, Thomas Guggeis, Domingo Hindoyan, and Nicola Luisotti.

Below is a complete listing of the Met's new productions and revivals by opening date this spring:

February

Wagner's Lohengrin-NEW PRODUCTION

Performances: Feb 26mat; Mar 2, 5mat, 10, 14, 18mat, 21, 25, 28; Apr 1

For further details, click here

Bellini's Norma

Performances: Feb 28; Mar 4, 8, 11, 17, 22, 25mat

For further details, click here

March

Verdi's La Traviata

Performances: Mar 4mat, 7, 11mat, 15, 18

For further details, click here

Verdi's Falstaff

Performances: Mar 12mat, 16, 19mat, 23, 29; Apr 1mat

For further details, click here

Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier

Performances: Mar 27, 31; Apr 4, 7, 11, 15mat, 20

For further details, click here

Puccini's Tosca

Performances: Mar 30; Apr 2mat, 5, 8mat, 12, 15

For further details, click here

April

Terence Blanchard's Champion-MET PREMIERE

Performances: Apr 10, 14, 18, 22, 25, 29mat; May 4, 8, 13

For further details, click here

Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore

Performances: Apr 13, 16mat, 19, 22mat, 26, 29

For further details, click here

Puccini's La Bohème

Performances: Apr 21, 24, 28; May 2, 6mat, 11, 14mat, 17, 20, 26, 29; Jun 1, 4mat, 9

For further details, click here

Verdi's Aida

Performances: Apr 27, 30mat; May 6, 10, 13mat, 18

For further details, click here

May

Mozart's Don Giovanni-NEW PRODUCTION

Performances: May 5, 9, 12, 16, 20mat, 24, 27mat; Jun 2

For further details, click here

Mozart's Die Zauberflöte-NEW PRODUCTION

Performances: May 19, 22, 25, 27, 31; Jun 3mat; 6, 8, 10

For further details, click here

Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer

Performances: May 30; Jun 3, 7, 10mat

For further details, click here

For More Information

For further details, including ticket information and casting by date, visit metopera.org.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Museum of Broadway to Host Conversation with Historian Ben West Photo
Museum of Broadway to Host Conversation with Historian Ben West
On February 22nd, the Museum of Broadway will be presenting a free lecture from Resident Historian and Timeline Walls Curator Ben West, titled “Early Black Authors of the American Musical.”
Photos: First Look at Maude Apatow in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Photos: First Look at Maude Apatow in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Get a first look at photos of Maude Apatow as 'Audrey' in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway!
New Musical About Bobby Rush Currently in Development Photo
New Musical About Bobby Rush Currently in Development
Slippin’ Through the Cracks, a new musical about the legendary bluesman, Bobby Rush, is currently in development. An invitation-only industry presentation of the new show will take place in New York City on Tuesday, March 7th and Wednesday, March 8th.
VIDEO: Ektor Rivera Unveils Rita Moreno Mural Photo
VIDEO: Ektor Rivera Unveils Rita Moreno Mural
Painter Ektor Rivera has revealed his stunning mural showcasing the career of legendary EGOT winner Rita Moreno. The mural, which Rivera spent months creating, was commissioned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda, and Ender Vega. Watch a video of Rivera painting the mural and Moreno's emotional reaction now!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at the Gillian Lynne TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
February 9, 2023

Last night was the official opening night of the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' The Lehman Trilogy at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet, as well as the post-show party at The Londoner hotel!
Wake Up With BWW 2/9: Casting For DEAR WORLD at Encores!, FROZEN 3 in the Works, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/9: Casting For DEAR WORLD at Encores!, FROZEN 3 in the Works, and More!
February 9, 2023

Top stories include casting for Dear World at City Center Encores! Plus, Frozen 3 is in the works, get a first look at Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, and more!
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko Marches Her Mardi Gras Band Out At Birdland!Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko Marches Her Mardi Gras Band Out At Birdland!
February 8, 2023

On Monday, February 6, Broadway’s Funny Girl Julie Benko marched her band out at Birdland in celebration of Mardi Gras!
Alan Cumming Will Direct Jacob Storms in TENNESSEE RISING Off-BroadwayAlan Cumming Will Direct Jacob Storms in TENNESSEE RISING Off-Broadway
February 8, 2023

The newly renovated AMT Theater in midtown will host the Off-Broadway Premiere of TENNESSEE RISING: THE DAWN OF TENNESSEE WILLIAMS. This solo play is written and performed by Jacob Storms and directed by Alan Cumming.
Video: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill PlayhouseVideo: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
February 8, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, starring Bradley Gibson, Shuler Hensley, Isabelle McCalla and James Monroe Iglehart.
share