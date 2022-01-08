It's Happening this Monday! The Entertainment and Performing Arts Industry Conference (EPIC)

Its here and it's on Monday! The Entertainment and Performing Arts Industry Conference (EPIC). Attendees will join industry professionals from around the globe who are together online for one EPIC 24 hour period.

The EPIC conference is built for 24 hours so that no matter where you are in the world, you can tune in to the conference in your own timezone and see quality content. Watch what you want in your timezone or have a million coffees and watch it all!

The conference covers Broadway, Circus, Theatre, Opera, Dance and Live Events! Attendees can choose from the discussion Pillars of CREATE, PERFORM, DESIGN or PRODUCE.

There are EPIC MAINSTAGE sessions too, with Billy Porter, Ken Davenport, an inside look into the Dubai Expo, an amazing AI musical performance live from Las Vegas and more!

Aside from the EPIC speakers, Sophie Duncan and Ash Stanley will be rocking out for a 24 hour radio marathon that will accompany the entire EPIC conference. They have their own schedule of musicians, singers and artists coming through their EPIC Radio room to keep everyone entertained in between sessions.

Free for all to see is the digital program for EPIC which can be viewed here.

Here are 5 Reasons for you to sign up for Monday!

1. EPIC is an Opportunity Like No Other in the Industry.

With global reach, industry leaders, and attendees from around the world coming together in one place, EPIC is a unique professional development opportunity that you want to kick off your 2022!

2. A Jam Packed Content Rich Conference

EPIC bring you 50+ exclusive interviews and panels with wisdom and insights from some of the best in the industry around the world. Learn new methods, new practices, and new perspectives.

3. The Opportunity to Virtually Travel

With EPIC you virtually travel around the world! The 120 speakers come from across the USA, as well as the UK, Canada, Italy, Germany, Istanbul, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, Brisbane, New Zealand, South Korea, Hong Kong and more.

4. Cost Friendly

It's practically impossible to find a better value for the amazing insights and information shared by industry leaders at EPIC. The Standard Ticket (60 USD) gives you 24 hours of content to watch live. Or you can choose Premium and have one month to watch all 50 sessions / 50 hours on demand.

5. Make Connections

EPIC's platform is perfect for making connections. The networking feature breaks the ice and gets you chatting with folks from around the world. Engage in various chats, invite someone to video chat, exchange info and make a good friend. You never know where that next great connection or relationship will take you and your career.

Don't wait. It's here and it starts on Monday 10, 2022 at 9am EST.

Visit the website now for tickets: www.globalepicevent.com

https://youtu.be/JCM83RvxI5w